Gerrard disagrees with Southgate decision to drop 'world-class' Alexander-Arnold

The England coach has overlooked the Liverpool right-back for upcoming World Cup qualifiers

Steven Gerrard has said he was "surprised" by Gareth Southgate’s decision to drop “world-class” Trent Alexander-Arnold from the England squad.

The right-back’s form has been some way below the level he produced in the previous couple of seasons, and Southgate elected to overlook the Liverpool man for the World Cup qualifiers with San Marino, Albania and Poland.

Rangers boss Gerrard has said he would be happy to speak to the 22-year-old to offer some advice, as he feels Alexander-Arnold is the best English right-back in the country.

What has been said?

“One thing’s for sure, I’ll always be there for Trent,” Gerrard told the Athletic . “It goes without saying, any second of the day. I wouldn’t make the first move. He’s a man himself. He knows where he’s at.

“Gareth Southgate makes the decisions there. I don’t necessarily agree with that decision. But I’m not the England manager. I think Trent is the best English right-back in the country.

“One thing I’ve learned from being a player is you can’t always be 10 out of 10. When you do come off, you need that support, love and attention from your manager more than anyone else. So, I was surprised by the decision but that’s my opinion and my opinion is not important in this.

“Trent is a world-class right-back, he’s the best right-back the country has got. We’ve got other fantastic right-backs by the way. But in terms of the loaded side of the question, I’m there for Trent and any of the other Liverpool players at any moment of the day.”

Alexander-Arnold’s England competition

Southgate has opted to select Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker and Reece James for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

All three have been in good form for their clubs, with the former selected despite missing a portion of the season with Atletico Madrid on account of a suspension due to a breach of gambling rules.

Walker’s form has been consistently excellent for runaway Premier League leaders Manchester City, while James has found favour with new Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel.

Having made his England debut against Costa Rica in 2018, Alexander-Arnold has 12 caps to his name and will need to find consistency in the final weeks of the season if he is to force his way into the squad for this summer’s European Championship.

