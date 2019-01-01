Germany World Cup winner Matthaus urges kids to follow steps of Ghanaian 'legend' Kuffour

The German has advised participants of a training school to take the ex-Black Star as a role model

Fifa World Cup winner Lothar Matthaus has named former defender Samuel Osei Kuffour as a good role model for Ghanaian kids in pursuing their football dreams.

Kuffour ranks among a handful of Ghanaians to have played at the highest level of European football, having won the (2000-01) and six titles with Bayern.

The 43-year-old, who was also once on the books of Italian side AS , remains among just a few players to have represented at the World Cup at all international level.

“You have to work hard every day if you want to be successful," Matthaus told participants of the Bundesliga School during a four-day programme in Ghana this week.

"Sammy [Kuffour] is a typical example of what I’m saying.

"He is a legend because he worked very hard and took his training very seriously.

"You should aspire to play for your national team."

Matthaus won the World Cup in 1990.

In his company during the training programme were Kuffour and former captain Charles 'CK' Akonnor.

"I'm very happy to be in Ghana and to engage these young football talents who are obviously talented and I think these are the right steps to make football in Ghana better in the future," said the German.

''They have to work harder and each exercise they undertake would improve their qualities and they would certainly achieve their dreams of playing in the World Cup, the Champions League, among others.

“Ghana is a football country and what I saw when training with the kids, they like and love football.

"I saw many players with good qualities and they have to be taught to realise this potential.

"They have talent and passion for football and this is the root in making Ghana football better in the future."

Kuffour played for Ghana at the 2006 Fifa World Cup and won gold and bronze with the West Africans at the 1991 Fifa U17 World Cup and the 1992 Olympic Games, respectively.

