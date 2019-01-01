German side Chemnitzer sack captain for association with neo-Nazi group

The third-tier club have parted ways with their star striker following an incident this weekend at their game

Chemnitzer FC of the German third division have sacked club captain Daniel Frahn for displaying his support for neo-Nazi groups.

The 32-year-old had missed Saturday’s game against Hallescher FC after picking up an injury and subsequently watched the match alongside members of Chemnitzer’s far-right fanbase, Kaotic Chemnitz, who are known for their neo-Nazi affiliation.

The city of Chemnitz itself has had various problems with far-right violence, with riots in 2018 leaving several injured.

In a bid to distance themselves from any involvement with the aforementioned movements, the club have parted ways with Frahn and via a statement on their website said they ‘will continue to act consistently against any anti-constitutional ideas and their sympathisers’.

Romy Polster, deputy chair of Chemnitzer FC’s shareholder meeting also added: "The shareholders of Chemnitzer FC strongly condemn the incidents on the sidelines of the third division match between Chemnitzer FC at Halleschen FC.

“With horror we have to recognise that our former team captain Daniel Frahn has turned out to be a great sympathiser of the right-wing and inhumane group ‘Kaotic Chemnitz’ and thus caused great damage to the club. There is zero tolerance for this behaviour.”

Frahn had previously been involved in an incident last March when he held up a t-shirt in tribute for a far-right activist. At the time, Frahn had claimed he did not fully understand the significance and message associated with such a t-shirt, although Polster stated on Monday he believed this to be a ‘farce’.

“There is zero tolerance for this behaviour,” he said. “We now know for certain that it was the wrong decision to continue to trust him after his innocent protestations following those actions.

“His remorse back then was a farce. He could not and did not want to take responsibility as a player and team captain in the football club.”

Frahn has played for a variety of clubs in the lower reaches of German football, including , who he guided towards two promotions during a five-year spell with the club.

As for Chemnitzer, they have picked up just one point from their opening four matches and are second bottom of the 3.Liga.