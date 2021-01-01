German FA will not pay release fee to make Flick new national team coach

The DFB has insisted that it is not in a position to fork out large sums in its search for Joachim Low's replacement

The German Football Association (DFB) has made it clear that it will not pay a release fee to make Hansi Flick the new coach of the national team.

The DFB is currently in the process of identifying a suitable new head coach to succeed Joachim Low, who will step down from the role following this summer's European Championship.

Flick has been touted as the leading candidate after announcing his intention to leave Bayern Munich at the end of the season, but the club will likely demand a financial settlement before releasing him from his contract two years early.

What's been said?

However, DFB vice-president Rainer Koch has insisted that the association is not in a position to fork out any kind of compensation fee for Flick.

"The DFB will not pay any transfer fees because it has never paid transfer fees and because, as a non-profit association, it is difficult to do so," Koch told Bayerischer Rundfunk.

"The DFB does not have an infinite amount of money. We will not break into existing contracts. We have never done that before, FC Bayern have to sort it out themselves."

Koch added on the process of selecting Germany's next coach: "We need a successful European Championship to get back on track.

"A good national coach has to be well connected and accepted by the association."

Bayern's stance on Flick

Bayern have not yet confirmed whether Flick is interested in taking the top job with Germany's national team, but have promised to sit down and discuss his future after initially being unhappy with the coach for not keeping his desire to leave private.

Club CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge told BILD at the weekend: "If we are to meet Hansi's request, all parties have to work together to find a solution that FC Bayern is also happy with."

Who else is in the frame for the Germany job?

Current Germany U21 boss Stefan Kuntz had been touted as the most likely man to replace Low before Flick handed in his resignation at Bayern.

However, Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp and former Germany boss Jurgen Klinsmann have also been linked, along with ex-Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger.

Who is in line to replace Flick at Bayern?

Goal has learned that Bayern have already declared their interest in RB Leipzig's Julian Nagelsmann, who has established himself as one of the best young managers in Europe during his time at Red Bull Arena.

However, Leipzig will only let the 33-year-old move to Allianz Arena if the reigning champions pay them a world-record €30 million (£26m/$36m) transfer fee, given the fact he is still under contract until 2023.

