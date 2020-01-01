Gabriel Jesus: Manchester City star equals El Hadji Diouf’s awful penalty record

The Brazil international missed from 12 yards in the Citizens’ away triumph over the Blades to match the Senegal legend’s unimpressive penalty feat

Gabriel Jesus’ poor penalty run continued in ’s 1-0 defeat of in Tuesday’s Premier League clash.

With scores still goalless after 36 minutes at Bramall Lane, the Brazilian fluffed a golden chance to put Pep Guardiola’s men ahead after missing from 12 yards.

Goalkeeper Dean Henderson guessed the right way to save the striker’s kick after Chris Bashman’s clumsy tackle on Riyad Mahrez.

Following that miss, Jesus has now missed three of his five English topflight penalties – equalling El Hadji Diouf and Stewart Downing’s terrible success rate from the penalty mark.

5 - Gabriel Jesus has failed to score three of his five Premier League penalties (60%) - of all players to have taken at least five in the competition, no-one has a worse success rate than the Brazilian (level with Stewart Downing and El Hadji Diouf). Nervy. #SHUMNC pic.twitter.com/r0R5Vr1HtT — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 21, 2020

His replacement, Sergio Aguero saved his blushes after tapping in from close range to help Manchester City silence the resilient Blades.

Thanks to this win, the Citizens remain in second position – 13 points behind , who have two outstanding games.

Article continues below

Guardiola’s team will now shift attention to their and League Cup titles defence against and bitter-rivals, respectively.

After that, they are guests of Jose Mourinho’s Hotspur in their next outing in the English elite division on February 2, 2020.