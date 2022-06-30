Gabriel Jesus Arsenal shirt number revealed in leaked video ahead of £45m transfer

The Brazil striker is preparing to open a new chapter in his Premier League career after joining the Gunners from Manchester City

Gabriel Jesus is Arsenal-bound, with his £45 million ($54m) transfer in the process of being wrapped up, and the Brazil international has been caught on camera at the Emirates Stadium donning his new shirt.

The 25-year-old striker has enjoyed five-and-a-half productive years at the Etihad Stadium, scoring 95 goals and collecting four Premier League titles, but the time has come for a new challenge.

Following the arrival of Erling Haaland at City, and with competition fierce for other attacking berths, Jesus is ready to continue his adventure in English football with a move to north London.

What number will Gabriel Jesus wear at Arsenal?

Jesus has been pictured with an Arsenal jersey on his back and, as expected, appears to have been handed Arsenal’s No.9.

Who has previously worn No.9 for Arsenal?

That shirt has become available in the Gunners’ ranks following the departure of Alexandre Lacazette as a free agent.

The France international, who has re-joined former club Lyon this summer, had graced that jersey since 2017-18.

Prior to that, Arsenal’s No.9 spot was filled by Lucas Perez, Lukas Podolski, Chu-young Park, Eduardo and Julio Baptista.

Heading even further back and the likes of Jose Antonio Reyes, Francis Jeffers, Davor Suker, Nicolas Anelka and Paul Merson have also taken that number in the Premier League era.

Jesus is accustomed to having No.9 on his back, having spent the last three seasons filling the role at City, while he has also donned No.33 for the Blues and former club Palmeiras.

