FUT Champions Cup London preview: Can F2 Freestylers' Tekkz remain undefeated?

The FUT Champions Cup has returned and this time is in London as Tekkz looks to win his third trophy in as many weeks.

Donovan 'Tekkz' Hunt is currently the best FIFA 19 player in the world. He won the first major tournament of the year, the FUT Champions Cup in Bucharest, two weeks ago before returning to Romania last weekend to win the PGL FIFA 19 Cup.

Now all eyes will be on the 17-year-old, who represents the F2 Freestylers, as he looks to win his third trophy in as many weeks at the FUT Champions Cup once more.

The tournament is already underway at the Gfinity Arena in Fulham, London with the Group Stages which can be followed at this live blog. Matches will be streamed starting tomorrow, Friday, December 14 until the tournament culminates with the grand final on Sunday, December 16. ​

This weekend, 64 of the best players in the world, 32 from each console, will compete in FIFA 19 with eyes on bagging the trophy, prize money and all-important Global Series Points that are required in order to qualify for the biggest tournament of the year, the eWorld Cup.

While Tekkz will be favoured to win the treble, there are plenty of elite players present at the Cup who will be intent on stopping him. For one, there is Epsilon's Joksan Redona who currently tops the leaderboards on PlayStation 4.

He won the PlayStation only Continental Cup in Paris and won the PS4 final at the previous FUT Champs Cup before he was humbled by Tekkz in the grand final. He isn't the only PS4 player looking to get revenge on Tekkz either as eWorld Cup runner-up Stefano Pinna from PSV was also defeated by Tekkz in the PGL Cup grand final.

Article continues below

On top of that, there is also reigning eWorld Cup champion Mossad 'MSdossary' Aldossary who has remained consistent but is still looking for his first trophy this season.

Finally, the last player to watch is Melbourne City's Marcus Gomes who had a fantastic showing at the last FUT Champions Cup, shocking many by reaching the Xbox semi-finals.

The Australian showed nerves of steel to win a penalty shootout after a sensational 6-6 draw with Danny ‘Proownez’ Liepolt.