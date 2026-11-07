Furious Tottenham set to cite Jean-Philippe Mateta's red card in formal complaint over Jayden Bogle's tackle at Leeds

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Tottenham will lodge a formal complaint after Jayden Bogle escaped a red card for his reckless challenge on Mathys Tel in the 1-0 defeat at Leeds. Tel was forced off before half-time, and Spurs believe the decision clashes with Jean-Philippe Mateta's dismissal against them a week earlier, while Roberto De Zerbi insisted he still has full confidence in the officials.

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Tottenham to write to Pro Ref over Bogle decision

Tottenham will submit a formal complaint to refereeing body Pro Ref after Bogle avoided a red card during Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Leeds at Elland Road. According to the Independent, Spurs believe the defender should have been sent off, and they will write to Pro Ref to seek an explanation as to why the incident did not result in a dismissal.

Bogle lunged into a first-half tackle on Tel and landed on the forward's ankle with his left foot. Referee John Brooks awarded a foul to Spurs, but he did not show Bogle a card or punish him any further.

VAR stays out as Tel is forced off

Play was paused while Tel received treatment on the pitch, and VAR Tony Harrington looked at the incident in detail. After a four-minute review, Harrington decided against sending Brooks to the pitchside monitor, and although the challenge was deemed "reckless", Bogle went unpunished.

Tel came back on, but he was replaced by Dominic Solanke after 43 minutes because of lingering effects on his Achilles. Leeds went on to win through a Noah Okafor goal, and speaking to the BBC, former Premier League assistant referee Darren Cann said: "Bogle's challenge meets the criteria for serious foul play as he endangers the safety of an opponent. He can consider himself lucky to still be on the pitch."

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Mateta red card could strengthen Spurs' case

Spurs may cite the red card shown to Crystal Palace striker Mateta for his foul on Micky van de Ven in their 2-0 win a week earlier. On that occasion, referee Michael Oliver originally gave a yellow card, but it was upgraded after a VAR review. Later at Elland Road, Pedro Porro was booked for a challenge similar to Bogle's, which infuriated De Zerbi.

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De Zerbi was more critical of his own players after the game, but he said of the decision: "I have big confidence in the referee. Nothing changes if he goes to the monitor. If they didn't take the right decision I don't know. We have to keep the eyes on the performance where can improve. I was surprised on the yellow card for Pedro Porro because it was clear. The potential red card, I couldn't say. We have full confidence in the referee and VAR. I cannot say nothing more."

Key Match Incidents Panel to review Bogle tackle

The Key Match Incidents Panel will review the decision in the coming days, while Tottenham await an explanation from Pro Ref.

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Mateta, meanwhile, is serving a three-match suspension after the Football Association rejected Palace's appeal against his red card.