Fulham fixtures 2022-23: Full Premier League schedule released, key dates & ticket details

Having earned promotion from the Championship, the Cottagers face a baptism of fire on their Premier League return

Fulham welcome Liverpool to Craven Cottage in their opening Premier League game of the 2022-23 season, with the newly promoted side primed for a stern start to the campaign.

Marco Silva's side then take on Wolves, with a game against Brentford after that, followed by a visit to Arsenal at the end of August.

GOAL brings you Fulham's full Premier League fixture list for 2022-23, key dates and ticket details for those wishing to go to games.

Fulham Premier League 2022-23 fixture list

Fixtures are subject to change pending TV schedules and events.

DateKick-off timeFixture
06/08/202212:30Fulham v Liverpool
13/08/202215:00Wolverhampton v Fulham
20/08/202215:00Fulham v Brentford
27/08/202215:00Arsenal v Fulham
30/08/202219:45Fulham v Brighton
03/09/202215:00Tottenham Hotspur v Fulham
10/09/202215:00Fulham v Chelsea
17/09/202215:00Nottingham Forest v Fulham
01/10/202215:00Fulham v Newcastle United
08/10/202215:00West Ham United v Fulham
15/10/202215:00Fulham v A.F.C. Bournemouth
18/10/202219:45Fulham v Aston Villa
22/10/202215:00Leeds United v Fulham
29/10/202215:00Fulham v Everton
05/11/202215:00Manchester City v Fulham
12/11/202215:00Fulham v Manchester United
26/12/202215:00Crystal Palace v Fulham
31/12/202215:00Fulham v Southampton
02/01/202315:00Leicester City v Fulham
14/01/202315:00Newcastle United v Fulham
21/01/202315:00Fulham v Tottenham Hotspur
04/02/202315:00Chelsea v Fulham
11/02/202315:00Fulham v Nottingham Forest
18/02/202315:00Brighton v Fulham
25/02/202315:00Fulham v Wolverhampton
04/03/202315:00Brentford v Fulham
11/03/202315:00Fulham v Arsenal
18/03/202315:00Liverpool v Fulham
01/04/202315:00A.F.C. Bournemouth v Fulham
08/04/202315:00Fulham v West Ham United
15/04/202315:00Everton v Fulham
22/04/202315:00Fulham v Leeds United
25/04/202320:00Aston Villa v Fulham
29/04/202315:00Fulham v Manchester City
06/05/202315:00Fulham v Leicester City
13/05/202315:00Southampton v Fulham
20/05/202315:00Fulham v Crystal Palace
28/05/202316:00Manchester United v Fulham

