From the airport to the stadium… Al-Ittihad Jeddah snatch victory against Al-Hazm in stoppage time

Al-Ittihad Jeddah have welcomed back their star players in the dying moments ahead of their eagerly anticipated clash with Al-Hazm in the Saudi Roshen League.

Al-Ittihad will host Al-Hazm today, Friday, at Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Sports City Stadium, in the 27th round of the Roshen League.

The Saudi newspaper "Al-Riyadiah" reported that Brazilian midfielder Fabinho and Albanian full-back Mario Metaj, both Al-Ittihad stars, arrived at Jeddah Airport early on Friday morning.

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This comes after the pair finished their international duties with Brazil and Albania respectively during the recent international break last March.

The newspaper noted that the decision on whether the pair will feature in the match against Al-Hazm, on the same day they arrive in Jeddah, will rest with Portuguese manager Sérgio Conceição, Al-Ittihad’s head coach.

Fabinho and Mitai were the last of Al-Ittihad’s players to arrive in Jeddah following the end of the international break, having been preceded by the trio of Algerian midfielder Houssem Aouar, Serbian goalkeeper Predrag Rajkovic and Portuguese winger Roger Fernandes on Thursday.

Al-Ittihad sit sixth in the Saudi Pro League table with 42 points, a full 25 points behind Al-Nassr, who top the standings.