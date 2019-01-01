From Nations League to Copa America - all the major football tournaments taking place in summer 2019

With the Women's World Cup, Copa America, Nations League, AFCON and more taking place this summer, don't miss out on the biggest and best action

European club football is drawing to a close, with and 's final clash marking the end of the competitive season, but that doesn't mean that the football ends with them.

This summer is set to be jam-packed with nonstop competitive football action across the globe, from the finals kicking off in to the Copa America taking place in the middle of the summer along with the .

Elsewhere, the U.S. women's national team will try to win a historic fourth World Cup title this summer in .

Goal has outlined the best of the football tournaments set to take place this summer to ensure you don't go through any kind of withdrawal.

Tournaments

UEFA Nations League finals

2018 witnessed the introduction of the new UEFA Nations League competition, which has been an adventurous attempt by UEFA to revamp international football in Europe.

This summer, the winners of the four groups of League A progress to the finals to be held across two venues in Portugal where they will fight it out to become the inaugural Nations League champions. Portugal will take on in the first semi-final and will face against – poised to use the momentum of their impressive World Cup 2018 campaign – in the second.

Read all about the first edition of the UEFA Nations League and in-depth information about the whole tournament here.

Date Match Time (UK / US ET) Venue Jun 5 Semi-final: Portugal vs Switzerland 7:45pm / 2:45pm Estadio do Dragao, Jun 6 Semi-final: Netherlands vs England 7:45pm / 2:45pm Estadio D. Afonso Henriques, Guimaraes Jun 9 Third-place play-off 7:30am / 2:30am National Stadium, Singapore Jun 9 Final 7:30am / 2:30am Hongkou Stadium, Shanghai

Copa America

The 46th edition of the Copa America will take place across June and July as South America's biggest and best teams will fight it out for continental glory.

are set to face off against and in the group stage, while will take on in the first round of the competition. Stars such as Alisson, Neymar, Gabriel Jesus and Roberto Firmino are set to take to the stage this summer, though the jury is still out on whether or not Lionel Messi will feature after a disappointing World Cup summer with Argentina in .

This summer's competition will be held in for the first time since 1989, and the Selecao will be hopeful that they are more successful on home turf following the disappointment of the 2014 World Cup.

Chile are two-time defending champions, following victories in 2015 and 2016.

Read our complete guide to the tournament along with a full match schedule here.

Africa Cup of Nations

The 32nd edition of the AFCON will take place this summer from June 21 to July 19, after having been postponed a week to allow Muslim players a break following Ramadan.

Following defending champions being stripped of their hosting rights due to CAF being unsatisfied with their preparations, has since been chosen as the new host country.

Premier League stars such Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Naby Keita and Riyad Mahrez are set to battle it out for continental triumph.

Read our complete guide to the tournament along with a full match schedule here.

Women's World Cup

This year's Women's World Cup will be held in different cities across France in June and July as Jill Ellis' side aim to lift a tremendous fourth World Cup title.

The tournament will come just one year after the France men's team won the tournament in Russia, and so the women's side – who are hosts this summer – will hopefully be inspired to follow in the footsteps of Kylian Mbappe and N'Golo Kante.

England, and Argentina are to battle it out in a mouthwatering Group D tie, while the defending champions in the U.S. women's national team will have to overcome Chile and in the opening round.

Read our complete guide to the tournament along with a full match schedule here.

Gold Cup 2019

This year's Gold Cup tournament will be held from June 15 to July 7 across various venues across host countries United States and , with the defending champions of the tournament.

The Gold Cup is the biennial international men's football championship of the North, Central American, and Caribbean region overseen by Concacaf, with the likes of , Canada, and set to battle it out. The winner of the Gold Cup will play the title holders USMNT, though if the USMNT win, they will automatically qualify for the Confederations Cup as 2017 and 2019 champions.

Read our complete guide to the tournament along with a full match schedule here.

Under-21 European Championship

The 22nd edition of the biennial U21 European Championship takes place across two weeks from June 16 to June 30 in , the international youth football championship organised by UEFA for the national teams of Europe.

Twelve teams will play in the tournament, with players born on or after January 1, 1996 are eligible to participate. It will serve as a European qualifying tournament for the Olympic football tournament, with the top four highest finishers qualifying for the 2020 Summer Olympic men's football tournament in .

are the defending champions of the competition, with hosts Italy battling it out with , and in the opening group stages.

International Champions' Cup 2019

The ICC (International Champions' Cup) is an annual club association football exhibition competition involving teams from Europe playing pre-season friendly matches, originally played in the United States and Canada but recently expanding across venues in and Asia.

Article continues below

European heavyweights such as , , Bayern, and are set to take part this summer across a host of countries around the world.

You can view the full schedule of ICC fixtures below.

Date Match Time (UK / US ET)* Venue Jul 16 vs Chivas 2am / 9pm SeatGeek Stadium, Bridgeview, Illinois Jul 17 vs Bayern 4am / 11pm Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, California Jul 20 Man Utd vs Inter 12:30am / 7:30pm Singapore National Stadium, Singapore Jul 20 Arsenal vs Roma 11pm / 6pm Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina Jul 20 vs Chivas 9pm / 4pm Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California Jul 20 vs Real Madrid 1am / 8pm NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas Jul 21 Juventus vs Tottenham 12:30am / 7:30pm Singapore National Stadium, Singapore Jul 21 Real Madrid vs Arsenal 12am / 7pm FedExField, Maryland Jul 23 Bayern Munich vs Milan 2am / 9pm Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Kansas Jul 23 Chivas vs 2am / 9pm Globe Life Park in Arlington Jul 24 Juventus vs Inter 12:30am / 7:30pm TBC Jul 24 Roma vs Benfica 1am / 8pm Red Bull Arena, Harrison, New Jersey Jul 25 Tottenham vs Man Utd 12:30am / 7:30pm Hongkou Football Stadium, Shanghai, Jul 26 Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid 12:30am / 7:30pm MetLife Stadium, New Jersey Jul 28 Milan vs Benfica 8pm / 3pm Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts Aug 3 Man Utd vs Milan 5:30pm / 12:30pm Principality Stadium, Cardiff Aug 4 Tottenham vs Inter 3pm / 10am Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London Aug 10 Atletico Madrid vs Juventus 5pm / 12pm Friends Arena, Stockholm

*Games listed after midnight UK time are played the following day.