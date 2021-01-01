‘From champs to lambs’ – Salah’s Liverpool slammed after lacklustre Newcastle United draw
Football fans have expressed their dissatisfaction with Liverpool’s 1-1 result versus Newcastle United in Saturday’s Premier League encounter.
Before welcoming Steve Bruce’s team to Anfield, the Reds had played out the same scoreline at Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United, where they conceded a late equaliser.
Against the Magpies, Jurgen Klopp’s side started on a good note – with Mohamed Salah giving them a third-minute lead.
The visitors, though, ensured that the fixture ended all square courtesy of an equaliser from super-sub Joseph Willock with the last kick of the game.
This result is a massive blow to Liverpool’s Champions League qualification hopes, and that has evoked a barrage of criticism from Twitter users.
Liverpool— alan seymour (@sportmarketing1) April 24, 2021
Now a team
Who give the ball away
Last 15 minutes called it
First half called it
We will fail too often in matches if dont find solutions
End of @LFC
I think Klopp wants to win the UEL just so he can add it to his Liverpool trophies— Next Challenge❤️🙏🏾⚪🇳🇬 (@i_am_Oriade) April 24, 2021
Seriously liverpool shot themselves in the foot with that game sincerely .... They should av scored more goals in the first half of that game— Half amazing (@seun_ibitoye) April 24, 2021
Joe Willock putting Liverpool in the mud. Not the champions throwing away more points at home and closer to Arteta than the title. pic.twitter.com/C6PxgetlTx— Big C 🕵🏾♂️ (@FlexInTheCity) April 24, 2021
Liverpool makes me sad. From champs to lambs. Lmao!— HitMan-Izzy (@IzzatElKhawaja) April 24, 2021
I don't think we'll make top 4 this year lol #LIVNEW #Liverpool
Being a Liverpool fan!💔 pic.twitter.com/jTgVsyMCqR— Flair👑. (@ImDaramolar) April 24, 2021
Why are Liverpool continuing to play Firmino? It takes ZERO away from the incredible years he’s had with us but he’s been terrible for 18 months. It’s time to go.— C O L (@ColTalbot1) April 24, 2021
Liverpool at Anfield in 2021:— AnfieldHour (@AnfieIdHour) April 24, 2021
146 shots
4 goals
2.7% conversion rate
Pathetic.
Liverpool has walked through the Valley of Shadow of Death this season, and they're still below the table in the Presence of their top rivals.— Health Is Flora Ojukwu's (@ChairmanOnuoha) April 24, 2021
#LIV 1-1 #NEW (via @StatsZone ): Liverpool have had seven clear-cut chances against Newcastle this season and have missed the lot. Probably four pivotal points dropped right there. pic.twitter.com/qSvmu3LO11— Andrew Beasley 💙 (@BassTunedToRed) April 24, 2021
Europa League for Liverpool then😎 #GlazersOut pic.twitter.com/E6Cu6l8iSw— John O’Kane (@johnaokane) April 24, 2021
Liverpool: we will play in the Champions League next season— Rigo☺🌟🇬🇭 (@NiiRigo7) April 24, 2021
Uefa: pic.twitter.com/vIneJPs8Li
Liverpool’s season sum up in a picture 🙂🙃 pic.twitter.com/eKAoYRi3WO— Vergil Chui (@VCKF92) April 24, 2021
As it Stands Hopefully Liverpool Keep practicing Social Distancing from the Champions League— 1RexSarkcess👑🇬🇭🇰🇷 (@RexfordKingsley) April 24, 2021
Willock loves scoring against Liverpool🔥 pic.twitter.com/XcxeN7QEIO— Dennis Kalstrøm (@ItsReed34) April 24, 2021
🚨| Liverpool have re-joined the European Super League. @_pauljoyce #rmalive— Fin 🔰 (@FinleyPick) April 24, 2021
So Liverpool can't even capitalise on one week of rest + no European football to think about in midweek. Clearly e pass village people matter. #LIVNEW— Olakunle FAYIGA (@kfayiga) April 24, 2021
