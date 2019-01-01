'Fred will receive plenty of football' - Solskjaer reveals midfielder set for Man Utd stay

Linked with a move to Fiorentina, the midfielder is set to stay at Old Trafford and receive "plenty of football", revealed his manager

manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer revealed midfielder Fred is set stay at the Premier League club and play a role this season.

Fred has been linked with a move to outfit just a year after joining United from for a fee around £52.5 million ($70m).

The 26-year-old struggled to make an impact in his debut season at Old Trafford, managing a goal and assist in 17 appearances in the Premier League, 13 of those starts.

However, despite having not yet made an appearance in the league this season, Solskjaer said the international was a key part of his squad, insisting Fred would get his chance as the season went on as the club deals with fixture pile-up.

"He [Fred] is working hard and at the moment he's just behind Paul [Pogba] and Scott [McTominay] – who has done really well – and Nemanja [Matic], who hasn't been involved," Solskjaer told reporters.

"August is the most difficult period to manage a big squad because there's only one game a week and everybody's fit because we've had pre-season, and everyone's ready to play.

"In September, October, November – when injuries come – that's when you have most of the games. So, he [Fred] will play plenty of football."

While Fred looks set to stay, there have been changes to United's squad ahead of the European transfer deadline.

Alexis Sanchez joined on loan on Thursday, which Solskjaer conceded has left the club short of depth at striker, as United were unable to secure their desired striker target before the close of the Premier League transfer window.

Defender Chris Smalling became the latest to depart, joining Roma on a one-season loan on Friday, as the centre-back headed to the Italian capital in search of first-team football.

United make the trip to in the Premier League on Saturday, aiming to get back on track after dropping points in their previous two outings.

The Red Devils were unable to hold onto an early lead against and then fell at Old Trafford to due to a late goal from Patrick van Aanholt.

United then return after the international break to three games in a week, with a clash against Astana in between Premier League matches against and West Ham.