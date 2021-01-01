Onyedinma scores as Akinfenwa’s Wycombe Wanderers defeat Preston North End

The Nigerian midfielder was among the goalscorers as the Chairboys strolled past the Lilywhites in Saturday’s clash

Fred Onyedinma found the net as Wycombe Wanderers silenced 4-1 in Saturday’s encounter.

Going into the five-goal thriller, the Chairboys had crumbled to a 3-1 home defeat to in the English Championship despite Uche Ikpeazu giving them a third minute lead.

Against Alex Neil’s men, nevertheless, they returned to winning ways with the 24-year-old Nigerian spearheading the triumph.

Manager Gareth Ainsworth made five changes to the side that bowed to Boro, with loanee Admiral Muskwe making his debut, while Matt Bloomfield, Onyedinma and Dennis Adeniran were back in the team.

With just three minutes after kickoff, Muskwe darted into Preston’s right back before releasing a dangerous ball which Onyedinma headed past goalkeeper Connor Ripley after rising above his marker.

Six minutes later, Joe Jacobson doubled the lead from the penalty spot after the referee pointed to the spot after Ikpeazu was brought down by Preston’s Josh Earl.

Some positive play from the home side saw Josh Knight slot the ball low and hard past Ripley for his first goal for the club as Wycombe cruised to a three-goal lead in the 25th minute.

In a goal-laden first-half, Emil Jakobsen pulled one back for the Lilywhites. A long ball from Preston saw Jakobsen make chase, and Allsop’s attempt to clear saw him clatter the U21 forward late. For his challenge, he was cautioned by the referee who also pointed to the spot for the second time.

The second-half seemed to be heading to a close without any goal, albeit, it was substitute Alex Samuel who sealed the win with eight minutes left to play courtesy of an assist from Bloomfield’s replacement Daryl Horgan.

Onyedinma was left for all the duration of the encounter while Adebayo Akinfenwa was brought in for the and prospect Ikpeazu. Nigeria’s Dennis Adeniran was introduced for Dominic Gape in the 66th minute.

-born striker Barkhuizen, who is of South African descent through his grandfather was not dressed for action by manager Neil.

Thanks to this result, Wycombe Wanderers were through to the fourth round of the oldest football competition in England. They would be hoping to take this form to the Championship when they visit Queens Park on January 16.