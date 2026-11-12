France player ratings vs Italy: Michael Olise shines but Malo Gusto struggles as Zinedine Zidane suffers first defeat at San Siro

Share Follow GOAL on Google

Les Bleus slipped to a 3-1 Nations League defeat at San Siro despite Michael Olise's early opener, handing Zinedine Zidane his first loss as France boss.

Advertisement

Olise pounced on a loose pass from Gianluigi Donnarumma to put France ahead in the 10th minute, and the visitors controlled the opening exchanges. But Nicolo Cambiaghi got the better of Malo Gusto to set up Pio Esposito's equaliser in the 26th minute, and Bradley Barcola was denied by the post before the break.

Rayan Cherki also saw a strike tipped onto the post early in the second half, before Gusto brought down Cambiaghi for a penalty that Sebastiano Esposito sent wide. Italy made France pay moments later as substitute Federico Dimarco teed up Davide Frattesi in the 63rd minute, and Pio Esposito sealed the win from the spot in the 75th minute after Dayot Upamecano fouled Antonio Vergara.

France had 65% of the ball and 18 shots, but suffered their first ever defeat at San Siro. Italy and France are now level on ten points in Group A1, with the Azzurri top on head-to-head, and Les Bleus host Turkiye on Sunday knowing a point will be enough to reach the quarter-finals.

Here are the France player ratings from San Siro...

Advertisement Advertisement

Goalkeeper & Defence

Mike Maignan (6/10): Made two good saves to deny Sebastiano Esposito in the 28th minute and Pio Esposito early in the second half, but had little chance with either close-range finish. Guessed the right way for the second penalty, only for the power of the strike to beat him.

Related Topics

Malo Gusto (4/10): A night to forget. Cambiaghi got the better of him in the build-up to the equaliser and tormented him throughout, before Gusto brought the winger down for the 58th-minute penalty. His cross did create a chance for Barcola in the first half, but he was replaced by Sael Kumbedi in the 77th minute.

Dayot Upamecano (5/10): Read the game well to snuff out an Italy counter-attack just before half-time, but his rash challenge on substitute Antonio Vergara gave away the penalty that put the game beyond France.

Advertisement

Jeremy Jacquet (6/10): Booked in the 13th minute for halting a Pio Esposito counter-attack. He was not directly at fault for any of the goals and tried an ambitious overhead kick from a late set piece.

Adrien Truffert (6/10): Got forward regularly from left-back and teed up Cherki for a first-half effort. Most of Italy's danger came down the other flank, and he made way for Andy Diouf in the 77th minute.

Advertisement

Midfield

Adrien Rabiot (7/10): The captain set the tone with his pressing and saw an early header brilliantly saved by Donnarumma from Desire Doue's cross. Produced a superb recovery run to stop Riccardo Calafiori in the first half and had another effort saved moments before Italy won their first penalty.

Lucas Da Cunha (7/10): One of France's liveliest performers in the first half, whistling a strike just wide moments before Olise's opener and trying his luck again from distance soon after. Set up Rabiot's second-half chance, but was penalised for a late challenge on Frattesi.

Advertisement

Rayan Cherki (6/10): Pulled the strings behind the front three and came closest to restoring France's lead after the break, when Donnarumma tipped his strike onto the post. Was guilty of overplaying at times, taking an extra touch when well placed in the box, and was replaced by Eduardo Camavinga in the 82nd minute.

Attack

Michael Olise (8/10): France's standout performer in the absence of Kylian Mbappe. Pounced on Donnarumma's error, skipped past a challenge and slotted in the opener, then set up Barcola's effort against the post. Kept trying until the end with a series of efforts from distance, including a free-kick that flew just over.

Advertisement

Desire Doue (7/10): Lively from the start, flashing an early effort into the side netting and delivering the cross for Rabiot's header. Took an elbow to the mouth from Frattesi midway through the second half and played on before being replaced by Senny Mayulu in the 77th minute.

Bradley Barcola (7/10): Unlucky not to score after curling a shot against the post following a swift break in the 35th minute. Set up Doue's early chance and forced Donnarumma into a save, but was caught offside twice and made way for Junior Kroupi in the 77th minute.

Advertisement

Substitutes & Manager

Sael Kumbedi (6/10): Made his France debut in place of Gusto, with Italy already 3-1 ahead.

Senny Mayulu (6/10): Handed his debut in place of PSG team-mate Doue, he won the free-kick from which Olise went close late on.

Advertisement

Andy Diouf (5/10): Replaced Truffert in the 77th minute but struggled to influence the game as France ran out of ideas.

Junior Kroupi (5/10): Made his debut in place of Barcola but was booked in stoppage time for a frustrated foul on Samuele Ricci.

Advertisement

Eduardo Camavinga (6/10): Came on for Cherki in the 82nd minute and teed up an Olise effort from distance.

Zinedine Zidane (5/10): His side dominated the opening exchanges but lost their shape after Italy's equaliser, going more than 25 minutes without a shot after Rabiot's 58th-minute effort. His quadruple change only came after the third goal.