Former Southampton vice-chairman Reed returns to FA to replace Ashworth

Having left the Saints earlier this year, the former Charlton Athletic manager will return to the national game in February 2019

Les Reed is to return as the Football Association's (FA) technical director, replacing Dan Ashworth in the role.

Former Southampton vice-chairman Reed worked for England and the FA between 1986 and 1995 and again from 1998 until 2004, taking on the position he is now set to reprise for the final two years of his second spell.

The 66-year-old subsequently worked for Charlton Athletic and Fulham, joining the Saints in 2010 before leaving the club just last month.

Reed will begin his new role in February 2019, with Ashworth having departed in September to join Brighton and Hove Albion after six years at the FA in which he played an influential role in the successful appointment of England manager Gareth Southgate.

"I am honoured to be appointed as the FA's technical director at such an exciting time for the game in this country," Reed said.

"We are coming off the back of the most incredible year and I have nothing but respect for the outstanding work of Dan Ashworth and all the coaches and staff at St George's Park.

"The challenge will be to continue the progress that has been made and I hope I can bring my experience to help England teams continue on the right path.

"I am passionate about coaching, about helping English players to be the best they can be and also want to work closely with the clubs and leagues we have in this country. I cannot wait to get started."

FA chief executive Martin Glenn – who will leave his role at the end of the 2018-19 campaign – added of Reid: "His experience in the game is unrivalled so it is no surprise that he came through a thorough recruitment process as the outstanding candidate.

"As well as working across the England pathway and FA Education, it's important we continue to develop strong relationships with the wider game for the benefit of English football and Les will be well-placed to continue to strengthen those relationships."

After a year of unprecedented success at youth level in 2017, England's senior side reached the World Cup semi-finals and qualified for the 2019 Nations League Finals.