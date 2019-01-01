Former Roma, Liverpool and Italy midfielder Aquilani retires
Alberto Aquilani, who played for Italy as well as clubs including Roma, Liverpool, Juventus and Fiorentina, has retired.
The 34-year-old midfielder is hanging up his boots after leaving Las Palmas at the end of the 2017-18 season.
Aquilani, who flopped in an ill-fated Premier League spell at Anfield, played 38 times for Italy and will not seek another club after a year out of the game.
"After a period of reflection, I think the time has come to hang the shoes on that nail that we all hate," he wrote on Instagram. "But there is a time for everything.
"And now the time has come to take new paths, different for everyday aspects, but at the same time attractive as new challenges.
"I took some time to understand what was the best choice. But despite the many proposals [that] arrived, I think it's time to say enough."
Dopo un periodo di riflessione credo sia arrivato il momento di appendere gli scarpini a quel chiodo che noi tutti odiamo. Ma c’è un tempo per tutto. Ed ora è arrivato il momento di intraprendere nuove strade, diverse per gli aspetti di quotidianità, ma allo stesso tempo allettanti in quanto nuove sfide. Ho preso del tempo per capire quale fosse la scelta migliore. Ma nonostante le tante proposte arrivate, credo sia arrivato il momento di dire basta. Guardando indietro vedo un ragazzino con i capelli a caschetto con la maglia giallo verde della Spes Montesacro che riceve la chiamata della Roma, per poi vederlo calcare i campi più importanti d’Europa, giocando con alcuni dei calciatori più forti al mondo, fino a vestire la maglia della Nazionale partecipando alle 3 competizioni più importanti al mondo. Quel ragazzino ha realizzato il suo sogno. È stato un percorso che mi ha visto crescere come professionista e come uomo, e che ha visto nascere la mia famiglia. C’è un momento per tutto e questo è il momento di diventare grandi. Ringrazio tutte le persone che in questi anni hanno contribuito alla mia crescita, dagli allenatori agli addetti ai lavori, passando per i compagni di squadra. Ringrazio i tifosi, che ci sono stati, SEMPRE. Ringrazio la mia famiglia, punto fermo da sempre e per sempre. La divisa e gli scarpini adesso verranno riposti nel cassetto, magari per indossare un nuovo tipo di divisa. Tempo al tempo. Grazie a tutti Alberto Aquilani
Roma legend Francesco Totti, who recently ended a career-long association with the club, was among Aquilani's former team-mates who sent messages of support.
"What a player," wrote Totti, while Serie A legend Luca Toni added: "Toppppp player and now comes the fun!! Enjoy it!!"