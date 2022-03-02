Former Norwich boss Farke quits Krasnodar without taking charge of a match after family pleas to return home

Former Norwich boss Daniel Farke has quit his post at Krasnodar without taking charge of a match following family pleas to return to his home in Germany.

Farke was appointed Krasnodar's new head coach on January 17, two months after being sacked by Norwich following their poor start to the 2021-22 Premier League season.

The 45-year-old's first game in the dugout for the Russian club against Lokomotiv Moscow had initially been scheduled for February 27, but the fixture was cancelled following the country's invasion of Ukraine.

Farke has subsequently seen a request to terminate his contract granted, with Krasnodar confirming his departure in a statement, which reads: "On 2 March FC Krasnodar's top management and Daniel Farke reached an agreement on a contract termination by mutual consent of the parties.

"Farke’s assistant coaches, Edmund Riemer, Chris Domogalla, and Christopher John, are leaving the club with the German coach.

"Football Club Krasnodar thank the coaching staff for the work done and wish them luck in their further career."

The German, who has now returned to his homeland, added on why he decided to walk away from the project at Krasnodar: "After nearly two months, unfortunately without playing any league match, we have asked with pain in our hearts to rescind the contracts.

"The recent political developments and the pleas from our kids, wives, families and friends to return home led to this well-thought out decision.

"It was hard for us because we were warmly greeted here. In a short period of time we built a great unity of people of different nationalities with which we wanted to aim for our sporting goals, with joy and fun.

"Unfortunately, the serious matters of life have caught up on us."

Russian football in turmoil

Farke's Krasnodar exit comes on the back of Lokomotiv Moscow manager Markus Gisdol resigning out of disgust over the actions of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who ordered the invasion of Russia last week.

“I cannot pursue my calling in a country whose leader is responsible for a war of aggression," Gisdol told BILD.

Meanwhile, former Ukraine striker Andriy Voronin labelled Putin a "son of a b*tch" after stepping down as assistant coach at Dynamo Moscow.

FIFA and UEFA have also reacted to the conflict, banning Russia from competing in any competition across all age groups until further notice.

