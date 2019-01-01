Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Hendrick Ekstein joins Azerbaijan side Sabah FC

The 28-year-old is only the second South African player to ply his trade in Azerbaijan after Dino Ndlovu, who played for Qarabag between 2016 and 2017

Former midfielder Hendrick Ekstein has joined Azerbaijan side Sabah FC on a two-year deal.

The diminutive player left for Azerbaijan on Wednesday night to complete his move to Sabah, who campaign in that country's Premier League.

Goal had it confirmed that Ekstein underwent medicals on Thursday before putting pen to paper with Sabah.

Ekstein had been linked with several clubs including and following his release from Kaizer Chiefs late last season.

However, neither side presented him with anything concrete and the nippy midfielder accepted Sabah's offer.

The offer Ekstein got from Sabah is believed to be better than what he was going to get from any of the South African clubs that were interested in his services.

The 28-year-old follows in the footsteps of Dino Ndlovu, who played in the Azerbaijan Premier League between 2016 and 2017.

On Tuesday, Ekstein was seen at Naturena where he met his former teammates and said his goodbyes.

His presence at the Amakhosi headquarters sparked rumours of a possible return to the club.

Nonetheless, he needed the club to confirm in writing that he had been part of the first team for the past four years before he jetted out of the country to complete his move to Sabah.

Sabah narrowly escaped relegation in the Azerbaijan Premier League last season after finishing seventh on the standings with 27 points from 28 games.

The Azerbaijan Premier League may be considered one of the smallest leagues in Europe, but teams that finish in the top four get the opportunity to compete in the Uefa competitions.