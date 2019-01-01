Former Inter Milan star Obafemi Martins rubbishes Saudi Arabia rumours

The ex-Super Eagles striker has moved swiftly to dismiss claims he turned down a big-money move to the Asian nation

Obafemi Martins has denied speculations he rejected a huge deal to play in .

The 35-year-old told Goal he had no plans to quit the beautiful game after recovering from a hamstring injury that ended his time at Shanghai Shenhua.

He also disclosed he was not in a rush to get a new club after his adventure in the Chinese league.

However, a media outfit recently published the former Newcastle, and forward turned down a $1.5 million worth deal owing to the nonexistence of a ‘top night club’.

Martins is currently in training under the supervision of his expatriates and has denied the rumours.

“How on earth will I even reject an offer because of the absence of night clubs in a place? Fortunately, there is not even a deal for me in Saudi Arabia that I will reject,” he wrote in a statement made available to Goal.

“It is rather so unfortunate, the people behind this report supposed to get their findings right.

“I am an open person and friendly to any journalist who wants to know anything about me. I think putting facts right and balancing stories are some of the hallmarks of a good journalist.”

The pint-sized forward joined the Magpies after featuring for Reggiana and in . He also represented , Rubin Kazan, and Levante.

After his ‘Obagoal’ he joined the Chinese top-flight where he got 32 goals and nine assists in 59 outings.

On the international scene, he scored 18 goals from 42 appearances before drawing the curtain on his Nigeria career.