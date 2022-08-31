WATCH: Former Chelsea striker Werner hits first-half hat-trick as Leipzig storm to 8-0 DFB-Pokal victory

- Werner treble lights up first-half
- Striker back in form in Germany
- Chelsea struggling for goals
WHAT HAPPENED? Werner started the game and needed just 43 minutes to put three goals past Teutonia Ottensen. The former Chelsea man also picked up an assist before being taken off in the 57th minute as RB Leipzig crushed the fourth-tier side.
📽️ @RBLeipzig_EN get their cup campaign off to a emphatic start with a big 8-0 win 🔥#DFBPokal #RBLT05 pic.twitter.com/XtrB5Y6x4s— The DFB-Pokal (@DFBPokal_EN) August 30, 2022
Nothing to see here, just Timo Werner hitting a first half hat trick 🔥 pic.twitter.com/VjcxzfFR3k— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 30, 2022
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Werner now has four goals and two assists in just four games for Leipzig after returning from Chelsea, while the Blues are struggling for form in the Premier League. Chelsea also continue to be linked with attacking reinforcements and have agreed personal terms with Barcelona frontman Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, GOAL understands.