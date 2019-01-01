Foreigners are preferred to Italians in Serie A - Cutrone

The former Milan striker believes moves made by himself and Moise Kean are indicative of the way Italian clubs operate

Patrick Cutrone is grateful to but claims he was sold by his former club because there is a preference for Italian teams to field foreign players.

The one-cap international ended his 12-year association with boyhood club Milan in July after taking up ' offer of a four-year deal.

He came through the Rossoneri's youth ranks and scored 18 goals in all competitions in an impressive breakthrough campaign in 2017-18, but the 21-year-old was less prolific last term and was moved on for a reported €22 million (£20m/$24m) during the close season.

Portuguese forward Rafael Leao, 20, was brought in as a replacement and Cutrone believes that move - as well as Moise Kean's switch from to - is indicative of the way teams operate in .

"Me and Kean in the Premier League? It's always the same story - foreigners are preferred to us," he told Gazzetta dello Sport .

"For us twenty-somethings, it's hard, but in any case I'd like to emphasise something - I’ll always be grateful to Milan for what they gave me."

Cutrone will be back in Italy this week as part of Wolves' squad for their play-off first leg against .

The Milan youth product has made four appearances for his new side, making his first start against Armenian side Pyunik Erewan in the last round of Europa League qualifying.

Despite having made his club debut in the away leg of that tie, and managed three assists across the two legs, he has yet to start in the Premier League where he is behind Raul Jimenez in the pecking order.

Cutrone is expecting a difficult test in Turin on Thursday against familiar Serie A opponents.

"My first impressions of Wolves have been excellent," he said. "I was received very well and I've already settled in.

"I didn't like living in a hotel, so I've found a house where my best friend has been keeping me company.

"It'll be tough against Torino. They're a good team and there are several similarities between us and them - passionate fans, character, pride, a sense of belonging."