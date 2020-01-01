Footballers will play until August but people have to follow coronavirus advice, says Schneiderlin

The Everton and France midfielder is recuperating from a serious knee injury and says people have to help hospital staff by following advice

and midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin has urged people to wake up to the severity of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 30-year-old is currently back at home in along with his wife and young child, having returned to France following surgery on a serious knee injury.

Schneiderlin says footballers will play until August if necessary - but people have to heed the advice of authorities on curbing the spread of Covid-19.

“It is a tragic situation,” Schneiderlin told RMC Sport.

“I speak a lot with my mother who tells me it is a very difficult time for people who are working in hospitals, how much it takes from them mentally and physically. I try to support her as much as possible.

“People told me it was a bit relaxed [back in ], that they hadn’t really realised how serious it was. They finally realised.

“But like in France, not everybody is respecting the rules given by the Prime Minister. It’s going to take a little time for it to get into people’s heads.

“They will adapt as they go along and see they have no choice but to stay at home given the seriousness of the matter.”

Schneiderlin also says he has faith in footballing authorities to make the right decision as to if and when football can return.

The Premier League has been suspended until at least April 30 – though many expect this to be extended – while club chiefs have reportedly discussed playing games behind closed doors.

“They will make the best possible decision. Football comes second,” Schneiderlin added.

“We will have to adapt. The club has given us the date of April 17 to resume training. It seems pretty fair.

“We are prepared to play until August if necessary. I know it will be difficult with the end of contracts in June for some players.

“I hope that it will be postponed a little longer so I can play again this season.”

The former midfielder also provided an update on his own fitness, as he recovers from the knee injury he sustained last month.

“I have been on crutches and immobilised since my operation,” he said.

“I still have two weeks to wait without being able to put my foot on the ground. My wife has to support me!

“When you have an 18-month-old child, it is hard to watch series on television. Since the weather was good for the past two days, we took advantage of the garden with the little one.

“He could run around. We play little games together.”