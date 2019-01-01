Football on UK TV this week: Matches to watch & live stream today, tomorrow & this weekend
Football never stops, whether it is the Premier League, Champions League or the European Championship, there is almost always some action to watch on television.
Here are all the games that are being shown live on channels such as Sky Sports, BT Sport, BBC and more in the United Kingdom this week.
*All times are UK.
Wednesday October 9
The highlight of Wednesday evening's fare is undoubtedly the meeting between international heavyweights Germany and Argentina, which, while a friendly match, will give viewers the opportunity to see some of the biggest stars in world football in action.
|Time
|Match
|TV channel
|7pm
|Belarus U19 vs Scotland U19
|BBC Sport online
|7:45pm
|Germany vs Argentina
|Sky Sports Football
|7:45pm
|Stockport County vs Hartlepool United
|BT Sport 1
Thursday October 10
Qualification for Euro 2020 kicks off on Thursday, with games involving Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales.
Michael O'Neill's Northern Ireland have the toughest assignment, with an away trip to the Netherlands, while Scotland face Russia and Wales play Slovakia.
Brazil and Senegal will also lock horns on Thursday as they play a friendly match in Singapore.
|Time
|Match
|TV channel
|1pm
|Brazil vs Senegal
|LFC TV
|3pm
|Kazakhstan vs Cyprus
|Sky Sports Football
|5pm
|Belarus vs Estonia
|Sky Sports Football
|5pm
|Kosovo vs Gibraltar
|Sky Sports Red Button
|5:15pm
|Scotland U21 vs Lithuania U21
|BBC Sport online
|7:45pm
|Netherlands vs Northern Ireland
|Sky Sports Main Event
|7:45pm
|Croatia vs Hungary
|Sky Sports Red Button
|7:45pm
|Slovakia vs Wales
|Sky Sports Premier League / S4C
|7:45pm
|Austria vs Israel
|Sky Sports Red Button
|7:45pm
|North Macedonia vs Slovenia
|Sky Sports Red Button
|7:45pm
|Latvia vs Poland
|Sky Sports Red Button
|7:45pm
|Belgium vs San Marino
|Sky Sports Red Button
|7:45pm
|Russia vs Scotland
|Sky Sports Football
Friday October 11
Euro 2020 qualifiers continue on Friday, with England, Portugal and France among the teams in action.
Gareth Southgate's Three Lions make the trip to Czech Republic, while world champions France take on Nordic upstarts Iceland. Portugal, meanwhile, will host lowly Luxembourg.
There is also action taking place in Australia and Spain to look forward to.
|Time
|Match
|TV channel
|9:30am
|Adelaide United vs Sydney FC
|BT Sport 1
|7:35pm
|Stenhousemuir vs Waterford
|BBC Alba
|7:45pm
|Czech Republic vs England
|ITV
|7:45pm
|Montenegro vs Bulgaria
|Sky Sports Red Button
|7:45pm
|Portugal vs Luxembourg
|Sky Sports Premier League
|7:45pm
|Ukraine vs Lithuania
|Sky Sports Red Button
|7:45pm
|Andorra vs Moldova
|Sky Sports Red Button
|7:45pm
|Iceland vs France
|Sky Sports Football
|7:45pm
|Turkey vs Albania
|Sky Sports Red Button
|8pm
|Rayo Vallecano vs Tenerife
|La Liga YouTube
Saturday October 12
UK-based football fans are set for a packed schedule on Saturday, with Euro 2020 qualifiers involving Spain, Italy and the Republic of Ireland in store.
Mick McCarthy's Boys in Green will hope to strengthen their grip on top spot by beating Georgia, while Spain are away to Norway.
There is a Classical derby of sorts too, with Italy facing Greece in the evening.
|Time
|Match
|TV channel
|7:15am
|Western Sydney Wanderers vs Central Coast Mariners
|BT Sport 1
|9:30am
|Melbourne Victory vs Melbourne City
|BT Sport 1
|11am
|Girona vs Elche
|La Liga YouTube
|12 noon
|Scotland U19 vs Andorra U19
|BBC Sport online
|2pm
|Georgia vs Republic of Ireland
|Sky Sports Football / Main Event
|2pm
|Man City Women vs Birmingham City Women
|FA Player
|3pm
|Charlton Athletic Women vs Aston Villa Women
|FA Player
|3pm
|Almeria vs Lugo
|La Liga YouTube
|3pm
|Sporting Gijon vs Alcorcon
|La Liga YouTube
|5pm
|Denmark vs Switzerland
|Sky Sports Football
|5pm
|Faroe Islands vs Romania
|Sky Sports Red Button
|5pm
|Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Finland
|Sky Sports Red Button
|5pm
|Extremadura vs Ponferradina
|La Liga YouTube
|5pm
|Malaga vs Cadiz
|La Liga YouTube
|5:15pm
|Partick Thistle vs Connah's Quay
|S4C
|7:45pm
|Malta vs Sweden
|Sky Sports Red Button
|7:45pm
|Norway vs Spain
|Sky Sports Football
|7:45pm
|Italy vs Greece
|Sky Sports Premier League
|7:45pm
|Liechtenstein vs Armenia
|Sky Sports Red Button
Sunday October 13
European heavyweights such as Belgium, Germany and Netherlands will be on TV on Sunday as Euro 2020 qualification continues.
Belgium face off against Kazakhstan in the early afternoon kick-off, with the Netherlands playing Belarus in the early evening. Germany take on Estonia in one of the later kick-offs of the day.
There is also a host of women's football available to watch on Sunday, starting early in the morning with NWSL matches, followed by FA Women's Super League action in the afternoon.
|Time
|Match
|TV channel
|12 midnight
|North Carolina Courage vs Sky Blue
|NWSL website
|0:30am
|Orlando Pride vs Seattle Reign
|NWSL website
|2:30am
|Utah Royals vs Houston Dash
|NWSL website
|3:30am
|Portland Thorns vs Washington Spirit
|NWSL website
|6am
|Wellington Phoenix vs Western United
|BT Sport 2
|8am
|Perth Glory vs Brisbane Roar
|BT Sport 2
|11am
|Mirandes vs Fuenlabrada
|La Liga YouTube
|12 noon
|Coventry City vs Tranmere Rovers
|Sky Sports Football/ Main Event
|12 noon
|Liverpool Women vs Bristol City Women
|FA Player
|12:30pm
|Tottenham Women vs Manchester United Women
|FA Player
|1pm
|Durham Women vs Blackburn Rovers Ladies
|FA Player
|2pm
|Kazakhstan vs Belgium
|Sky Sports Football/Main Event
|2pm
|Brighton Women vs West Ham Women
|FA Player
|2pm
|Reading Women vs Everton Ladies
|FA Player
|3pm
|Chelsea Women vs Arsenal Women
|BT Sport 1
|3pm
|Lewes Women vs Leicester Women
|FA Player
|3pm
|Crystal Palace Women vs Sheffield United Women
|FA Player
|3pm
|Numancia vs Real Zaragoza
|La Liga YouTube
|5pm
|Belarus vs Netherlands
|Sky Sports Premier League
|5pm
|Hungary vs Azerbaijan
|Sky Sports Red Button
|5pm
|Cyprus vs Russia
|Sky Sports Red Button
|5pm
|Scotland vs San Marino
|Sky Sports Football/Main Event
|5pm
|Albacete vs Real Oviedo
|La Liga YouTube
|5pm
|Huesca vs Racing Santander
|La Liga YouTube
|7:45pm
|Estonia vs Germany
|Sky Sports Premier League
|7:45pm
|Wales vs Croatia
|Sky Sports Football/Main Event/ S4C
|7:45pm
|Poland vs North Macedonia
|Sky Sports Red Button
|7:45pm
|Slovenia vs Austria
|Sky Sports Red Button
|8pm
|Las Palmas vs Deportivo La Coruna
|La Liga YouTube