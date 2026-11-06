Football unites in tragedy! Spanish stars raised over €100,000 for the family of late Tenerife striker Jesús de Miguel

Share Follow GOAL on Google

The Spanish football community has delivered an overwhelming display of solidarity following the tragic death of Tenerife striker Jesús de Miguel. A crowdfunding campaign launched to support the family of the 30-year-old forward has already surpassed €100,000 in donations.

Advertisement

Stars lead the fundraising charge

In the wake of the devastating news regarding de Miguel, who passed away earlier this week in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, the football world has mobilised rapidly to offer financial support. A GoFundMe campaign, originally initiated by Hercules CF forward and former Tenerife teammate Fran Sol, has seen an incredible surge in contributions. Despite setting a modest initial target of €5,000, the fundraiser smashed through that milestone in under 48 hours, reaching a six-figure sum thanks to the generosity of high-profile professionals and anonymous fans alike.

Elite players from across La Liga and the Segunda Division have stepped forward with significant personal contributions. Tottenham Hotspur defender Pedro Porro donated €3,500, while Real Sociedad goalkeeper Alex Remiro contributed €3,000. Other notable names involved in the drive include Borja Iglesias, who gave €2,500, and Spanish national team stars Alvaro Morata and Álex Baena, who both donated €1,000.

Further support has come from Marc Bartra, Diego Llorente, Carles Aleñá, and Álvaro Fidalgo, highlighting the deep impact De Miguel’s passing has had on the domestic game, as reported by El Mundo.

Institutional support and club initiatives

Getty Images

Beyond individual player donations, several club executives have also made substantial private contributions to the cause. Cádiz CF president Christian Septien personally donated €15,000, representing one of the largest single gifts to the fund. Meanwhile, AD Ceuta president Luhay Hamido added a further €3,500 to the total.

Advertisement Advertisement

Club-led initiatives are set to continue throughout the season, with Burgos CF announcing they will donate their entire gate receipts from their home fixture against Tenerife in March 2027. Almería have followed suit, with president Mohammed Al Khereiji confirming that all ticket sales from their upcoming home clash with the Tinerfeño side will be handed over to the cause. These long-term commitments ensure that the memory of the striker remains central to the league's narrative in the coming months, providing sustained support for his loved ones.

Next matches GRA Segunda Division 15:00 TEN

Nationwide tributes for De Miguel

Tributes are planned across every level of the Spanish game this weekend to honour the memory of the fallen forward. La Liga, the RFEF, and Liga F have coordinated a joint tribute where players will take to the pitch wearing shirts adorned with the number nine and the message "Always in our memory." Match officials will also oversee a minute of silence before kick-off, and games will be briefly halted in the ninth minute to allow supporters and players a dedicated moment of reflection for the striker who wore that jersey with pride.

Regional rivals have also set aside their differences to show respect. UD Las Palmas will wear their blue and white third kit this Sunday as a nod to Tenerife’s traditional colours, while their opponents Eldense will wear black as a mark of mourning. Tenerife themselves will host a special tribute event at the Heliodoro Rodríguez Lopez stadium, where representatives from Las Palmas and the wider Spanish football hierarchy will join fans in a final farewell.