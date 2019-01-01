‘Football not the most important thing at Man Utd’ – Herrera takes aim at Red Devils

The Spanish midfielder departed Old Trafford over the summer, with his new employers at Paris Saint-Germain considered to have a better mindset

Ander Herrera left over the summer and claims “football was not considered the most important thing” at Old Trafford.

The Spanish midfielder walked away from the Red Devils at the end of his contract, with the decision taken to sign for Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent.

He had spent five years in working under the likes of Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Herrera could never be accused of not giving his all for United on the field, but the 30-year-old has suggested that commitment was not shared by everybody associated with the club.

The Red Devils have endured a humbling fall from grace in recent times, with the club facing plenty of accusations regarding a supposed focus on commercial matters, rather than sporting ones.

Herrera appears to share that opinion, telling So Foot: “I was very happy at that incredible club. I am very grateful to the supporters.

“Frankly, I was immensely happy in Manchester, but at the club, there were times when I felt that football was not considered the most important thing.”

Pressed on whether business was the focus for United, Herrera added: “That does not come out of my mouth.

“I don’t know, but football was not the most important thing in Manchester.

“I do not want to compare, all I know is that here, I feel like I’m breathing football on all sides. And I like it.”

Herrera has found regular game a little hard to come by since joining the star-studded ranks at PSG.

He is, however, pleased to have linked up with a club that shares his appetite and ambition for the game.

The international added: “I cannot talk about what was happening in previous seasons because I was not there, but since I’m here, what I see is that I’m in a club that thinks only and exclusively about football.

“And I say it sincerely, huh, because sometimes, seen from the outside, PSG can have a glamorous side that can irritate some. But here, we sweat, we train, we work!

“When I arrive at the training centre, the physios, podiatrist and physical trainer are already at work… football, football, football… Leonardo is there every day.”