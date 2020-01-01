Goretzka reconciles with Boateng after reported punch at Bayern training

The veteran defender was pictured apparently hitting his Germany team-mate after reacting badly to a poor challenge in training

midfielder Leon Goretzka has sought to diffuse the situation after reports of a training-ground bust-up with team-mate Jerome Boateng.

As reported by Bild, defender Boateng allegedly punched Goretzka in the face in retaliation to a bad tackle in a training game.

While an official statement has not yet been released by the champions, photos from the training ground appeared to confirm the report.

It was also reported that Goretzka had earlier come in for a telling-off from fellow team-mate Thomas Muller after complaining about a penalty decision which went against him.

Goretzka, 24, has since posted photos of himself smiling with Boateng, each with an arm around the other. The hashtagged caption read “football is emotion, everybody should relax, we are family.”

Goretzka has been on good form for Bayern since the end of the Bundesliga winter break, and might have been expected to be on a high after scoring his first league goal of the season at the weekend.

The international scored an acrobatic volley to cap a fine performance in a 5-0 thrashing of former club Schalke, following a pair of assists in a 4-0 win at Hertha Berlin the previous week.

The results have seen Bayern move to within one point of leaders RB Leipzig, with Julian Nagelsmann’s side having been surprisingly beaten 2-0 at .

Boateng, 31, has been widely linked with a move away from the club this season but played 90 minutes in both games.

Even after a long-term injury to first-choice central defender Niklas Sule, Boateng has been in and out of the team under both Hansi Flick and his predecessor Niko Kovac.

The veteran defender has been restricted to just 11 appearances in the Bundesliga, and he only started three of Bayern’s six games in the group stage of the .

Article continues below

There were rumours he could have finished the January window in the Premier League, with Arsenal and Manchester United both linked.

Despite the apparent reconciliation between Boateng and Goretzka, fans will no doubt be anxious to see if the incident affects Bayern’s line-up for some crucial upcoming games.

Bayern have league and cup games with and , before a potential title shoot-out with Leipzig at the Allianz Arena on February 9.