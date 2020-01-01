'Football is about winning trophies' - Berbatov would understand if Aubameyang is ready to leave Arsenal

The former Spurs forward believes the Gunners star may have had his head turned by interest from Barcelona and Real Madrid

Dimitar Berbatov has said he would understand if Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is unhappy at , saying the striker's desire to win trophies could see him leave the Gunners.

Aubameyang's future is currently up in the air, with the 30-year-old's Arsenal contract set to expire at the end of the 2020-21 season.

Should the Gabon striker wish to depart, the Gunners may look to sell him in the next transfer window to avoid losing him on a free transfer.

Berbatov has said that Arsenal should do whatever they can to avoid losing last season's joint Premier League Golden Boot winner.

"This week there have been lots of rumours surrounding the future of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, it would be a massive blow for Arsenal if he left the club," Berbatov told Betfair.

"In my opinion they need to do everything possible to stop him from leaving. I watched him closely at Dortmund and at Arsenal, and for me he is a great player with his speed, his movement and his goals. He is also their captain and a really important player for the team, he is out of contract next year and they should do everything possible to keep him."

Though Aubameyang has been a hit at Arsenal since joining from in January 2018, the Gunners have yet to experience major success as a team during the forward's time at the club.

With clubs like and linked with Aubameyang, Berbatov said he would understand if the the 30-year-old has his head turned.

"You have to ask if Aubameyang is happy at Arsenal and, if he isn't, I can understand why," the former and forward said.

"Football is about winning trophies and we all know Arsenal are a team that play attractive football but in the end they have been left empty-handed quite a lot of times. That can be frustrating for a player. Barcelona and Real Madrid are the favourites to sign him and as a play in that situation your head is going to spin."

Berbatov, having played in north London himself during his career, did add that Arsenal may have a few advantages that other teams may not be able to offer.

"The way of life, the way football is conducted, his team-mates and the life his family have in London, are all things that could make him stay," Berbatov said. "Being a footballer in London is great, and it's one of the best things ever, especially when you play for a big team like Arsenal. The only things he is missing are trophies."