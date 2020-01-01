Serie A

Football on TV this week: Matches to watch & live stream in India today, tomorrow & this weekend

Last updated
*All times are IST.

 

Wednesday, January 22

Time Match TV channel
7:20 pm ISL: Bengaluru vs Odisha Star Sports 2 SD & HD, 1 Hindi SD & HD, 1 Tamil/Telegu/Kannada/Bangla


Thursday, January 23

Time Match TV channel
12:50 am Premier League: Leicester City vs West Ham Star Sports 3
12:50 am Premier League: Tottenham vs Norwich Star Sports Select 2 SD & HD
1:30 am Premier League: Man Utd vs Burnley Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD
3 am BundesligaAugsburg vs Borussia Dortmund Star Sports Select 2 SD & HD
2 pm I-League: NEROCA vs Mohun Bagan DSport
7:20 pm ISL: Chennaiyin vs Jamshedpur Star Sports 2 SD & HD, 1 Hindi SD & HD, 1 Tamil/Telegu/Kannada/Bangla


Friday, January 24

Time Match TV channel
12 am Bundesilga: RB Leipzig vs Union Berlin Star Sports Select 2 SD & HD
1:20 am Premier League: Wolves vs Liverpool Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD
7:20 pm ISL: Hyderabad vs Mumbai City Star Sports 2 SD & HD, 1 Hindi SD & HD, 1 Tamil/Telegu/Kannada/Bangla


Saturday, January 25

Time Match TV channel
12:46 am Bundesliga: Dortmund vs 1. FC Koln Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD
1:15 am Serie A: Brescia vs Milan Sony TEN 2 SD & HD
7 pm I-League: Chennai City vs East Bengal DSport
7:20 pm ISL: FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters Star Sports 2 SD & HD, 1 Hindi SD & HD, 1 Tamil/Telegu/Kannada/Bangla
7:45 pm Bundesliga: Eintracht vs RB Leipzig Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD
7:46 pm Bundesliga: Monchengladbach vs Mainz Star Sports Select 2 SD & HD
10:30 pm Serie A: Fiorentina vs Genoa Sony ESPN SD & HD
10:46 pm Bundesliga: Bayern Munich vs Schalke Star Sports Select 2 SD & HD


Sunday, January 26

Time Match TV channel
1:15 am Serie A: Torino vs Atalanta Sony TEN 2 SD & HD
5 pm Serie A: Inter Milan vs Cagliari Sony TEN 1 SD & HD
7 pm I-League: Gokulam Kerala vs Churchill Brothers DSport
7:46 pm Bundesliga: Werder vs Hoffenheim Star Sports Select 2 SD & HD
10:16 pm Bundesliga: Bayer vs Fortuna  Star Sports Select 2 SD & HD
10:30 pm Serie A: Roma vs Lazio Sony TEN 1 SD & HD


