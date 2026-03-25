Football betting scandal, "La Sicilia": investigation underway into five teams and five matches in Serie D Group I

A ring of illegal betting and match-fixing could shake up the standings in Group I of the Serie D football league. This is reported by *La Sicilia*, which claims that the Federal Prosecutor’s Office is investigating five teams and five suspicious matches.





There has been no official statement from the football authorities as yet, but those directly involved have reportedly already been notified of the investigation. Depending on how the investigation unfolds, the consequences could vary: from the initiation of disciplinary proceedings to sanctions ranging from points deductions to bans and suspensions for individual players, including the extreme possibility of matches being replayed or results even being annulled.