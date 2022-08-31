Fofana joins Chelsea from Leicester City in record breaking £75m transfer

Chelsea have completed the signing of Wesley Fofana from Leicester City for a reported record fee of £75 million ($88m) plus add-ons.

The Frenchman moves to Stamford Bridge

Highest fee Chelsea have paid for a defender

Fofana could debut against West Ham

WHAT HAPPENED? The 21-year-old defender joins the Blues on a seven-year contract. He will partner Kalidou Koulibaly and Thiago Silva in Thomas Tuchel's three-man defence at Chelsea.

WHAT THEY SAID: Fofana told Chelsea's official website after the announcement: "The two last days have been really big days for me and I’m very happy. I trained this morning with the team and it’s a dream for me. I’m very excited to start playing games for the fans and the club.

"I’m here win trophies – the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup, everything. I came here to win and the club is built to win trophies so I’m here to continue that."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Frenchman joined Leicester City in 2020 and was a regular starter under Brendan Rodgers in his maiden season. The 2021/22 campaign, though proved to be a disastrous one for the player as he fractured his ankle at the very beginning of the last season and remained out of action until March 2022.

He has played in 52 matches in total for Leicester out of which 37 appearances were in the Premier League.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? Tuchel could hand Fofana his Chelsea debut against West Ham on September 4.