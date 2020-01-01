Foden recalled to England squad for meetings with Ireland, Belgium & Iceland but Greenwood still missing

The Man City midfielder has been included in the Three Lions’ latest selection, with the likes of Jack Grealish and Mason Mount also getting the nod

midfielder Phil Foden has been included in the senior squad for upcoming fixtures against the , and , but forward Mason Greenwood misses out again.

Two stars of the future for the Three Lions were handed maiden call-ups back in September.

They were both given debuts by Gareth Southgate in a clash away in Iceland, but were subsequently removed from the fold after breaching coronavirus protocol.

There was to be no reprieve for either during the October international break, with England favouring other options.

Foden has, however, done enough to force his way back into contention after apologising for his earlier actions.

He will be one of several exciting playmakers at Southgate’s disposal for the latest round of friendly and Nations League dates.

’s Jack Grealish, forward Mason Mount and star James Ward-Prowse have also been given the nod.

Ben Chilwell of Chelsea, his club colleague Tammy Abraham and winger Jadon Sancho are selected once again after making further coronavirus breaches during the last break.

The rest of Southgate’s squad is looking fairly settled as the countdown continues to a rescheduled European Championship in 2021.

Promising youngsters Reece James, Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Bukayo Saka are all included once again.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s fine form at club level with means that he gets another chance to show what he is capable of on an international stage.

striker Harry Kane, who now has 32 England goals to his name, will take the armband whenever he takes to the field, with skipper Jordan Henderson, Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling and Blues defender Kyle Walker among the others to provide a wealth of experience.

The Three Lions are due to face Ireland on November 12, Belgium in the Nations League three days later and Iceland on November 18.

England squad in full

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Manchester United), Jordan Pickford ( ), Nick Pope ( )

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Conor Coady ( ), Eric Dier (Tottenham), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Reece James (Chelsea), Michael Keane (Everton), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Ainsley Maitland-Niles ( ), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Kieran Trippier ( ), Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Declan Rice (West Ham), James Ward-Prowse (Southampton), Harry Winks (Tottenham)

Forwards: Tammy Abraham (Chelsea), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Jack Grealish (Aston Villa), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)