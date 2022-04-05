Foden can be the best English player ever, says ex-Manchester City defender Lescott

Former Manchester City defender Joleon Lescott was full of praise for Phil Foden as he hailed the midfielder as a player that has the potential to be the best English player of all time.

Foden came off the bench to create a moment of magic on Tuesday, finding Kevin De Bruyne for the lone goal in City's 1-0 Champions League win over Atletico Madrid.

That win gave City a solid advantage heading into the second leg next week, and, givne the amount of trophies he's already earned, Lescott says that Foden could be on his way to the best career ever put together by an England star.

What was said?

“Phil Foden is associated with Man City and I know what it means for him to play for the club," Lescott told BT Sport. "If he continues at this rate, he goes down as the best English player of all time with two trophies a season.

"His mentality sets him apart. If you compare him with someone like Wayne Rooney, you can see players who are hurt when they don’t win. He is obsessed, I love what I do but he needs to do it.

"We had to remove the balls from the hotel because you could not get him off the training ground as he wants to improve all the time."

Foden's career so far

The 21-year-old star has already won 10 trophies with Manchester City, including three Premier League titles with the potential of a fourth on the way.

He's also established himself as a vital player for England, having earned 15 caps ahead of this winter's World Cup.

In total, Foden has 42 goals in 159 appearances for Man City despite not turning 22 until May.

