Fnatic Tekkz wins FIFA 20 FUT Champions Cup opener for third straight year as MoAuba struggles

The recent Fnatic signing has once again started the season with a bang as heavyweights fell around him over the weekend

Donovan 'Fnatic Tekkz' Hunt has claimed the first FUT Champions Cup of the FIFA 20 season - the third straight year he's won the opening tournament.

The now five-time FUT Champions Cup winner proved too strong in Bucharest as he beat Flavio 'Fifilza' Brito 3-0 on aggregate in the final on Sunday.

In winning the tournament, Tekkz walks away with $50,000 in prize money, 2000 Global Series points and an important confidence boost after a disappointing showing at the FIFA eWorld Cup earlier this year.

"I need to enjoy myself a lot more so I think a lot of it will be getting into a mental state to perform better," Tekkz said prior to the season-opening event.

"Ever since I've started playing I've always won the first tournament. I'm hoping this year I can do better at the World Cup and enjoy myself a lot more."

— EA SPORTS FIFA Competitive Gaming (@EAFIFAesports) November 10, 2019

Having started the season with a massive victory, Tekkz will be desperate to keep that momentum going throughout the season.

The signs are certainly promising for Tekkz, who won all five of his group games and didn't lose any of his matches throughout the knockout stages of the opening tournament.

MoAuba stumbles after eWorld Cup win

After claiming the lucrative FIFA 19 eWorld Cup, all eyes were on Mohammed 'MoAuba' Harkous to see how he performed in the first FUT Champions Cup for FIFA 20.

The German left many fans disappointed, however, after he failed to get past the group stages in Romania having won just two of his five games in the PlayStation 4 bracket.

It's a worrying start for MoAuba, who has declared on social media he's struggling to adapt to FIFA 20's style.

Article continues below

Msdossary drops the mic after signing for Jay-Z owned Roc Nation Sports

Having become the first player signed to Roc Nation Sports, a company owned by rapper Jay-Z, Mossad 'Msdossary' Aldossary would have been hoping for a much better flow in Bucharest.

The eWorld Cup runner-up has dominated the competitive scene for the past two seasons but has begun the latest campaign with a shaky performance.

After breezing through the group stages with four wins from five games, the Saudi Arabian star came undone straight away in the Round of 16 as he lost 4-2 on aggregate against Miguel 'SpiderKong' Bilhar.