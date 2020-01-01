'Let's wait and see' - Flamengo star Reinier responds to possible Real Madrid move

The Brazilian teenager was asked about his future amid growing speculation linking him to the La Liga giants

Flamengo sensation Reinier said "let's wait and see" regarding a potential move to giants .

Reinier has been linked with a €35 million transfer to Madrid this month – with the 17-year-old attacker eligible to sign after his 18th birthday on January 19.

Asked about his future following a training session with 's U23's side, a tight-lipped Reinier told reporters: "Let's wait and see."

Reinier – compared to Brazilian great and former Madrid star Kaka – scored six goals in 14 appearances in Brazil's last year as Flamengo won the title.

The in-demand teenager also featured in Flamengo's 2019 Copa Libertadores triumph.

Team-mate Filipe Luis, who arrived from last year, recently told Marca that he sees plenty of potential in the player still coming to grips with his undoubted talent.

"He has surprised me at 17 in that he always chooses the correct option," Luis said.

"When he has to pass, he passes, he plays with his head up. It really is a great signing, I congratulate Real Madrid.

"He isn't 100 per cent ready. He is 17 years old, but has potential and a great future. Nobody is ever ready for a leap so vast at that age, but in the future he will be a great signing."

"I remember Kaka because he played with his head up, and he was lethal in the area. Reinier has even more quality than Kaka with his back to goal. Time will tell whether or not he is like Kaka."

Castilla coach Raul recently revealed he's unaware of Reinier's potential arrival in Madrid.

The Brazilian would likely spend time in Raul's set-up before being given the chance to impress for Zinedine Zidane's first-team.

"I can't tell you anything because I don't know anything," Raul said when asked about Reinier after Castilla's 2-1 defeat to Melilla.

"You will have to ask the club or other people. Nobody has told me anything about this case."

Los Blancos have struggled at times in front of goal in La Liga this season, finding the back of the net on 13 fewer occasions than .

Despite those issues, they are currently second and level on points with the Catalan club, who are first thanks only to their superior goal difference.