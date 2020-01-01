Fit-again Ndidi starts for Leicester City against Birmingham City

The Nigerian has recovered from injury and returns for the Foxes who are at full-strength for the visit of an in-form Blues side

Wilfred Ndidi has been passed fit to start 's clash with in Wednesday’s fixture.

The midfielder who missed three out of the Foxes’ four games was a second-half replacement for Hamza Choudhury in Friday’s 1-0 defeat to .

Also in the starting XI for Brendan Rodgers’ team is compatriot Kelechi Iheanacho who is expected to spearhead Leicester’s attack in the absence of Jamie Vardy.

Victory over the Championship side – who remain unbeaten in their last eight games across all competitions, will see them join and in the competition’s last eight.