Firmino ruled out of Barcelona clash and is a doubt for Premier League finale

Jurgen Klopp ruled the star striker out of the Reds Champions League semi-final second leg against the La Liga champions

forward Roberto Firmino will miss the semi-final second leg against on Tuesday due to a muscle injury and is a doubt for their Premier League finale against .

Firmino came on in the closing stages of his side's 3-0 defeat at Camp Nou in the first leg but was left out of the squad for the win over in the Premier League on Saturday.

The international may miss the rest of the season after manager Jurgen Klopp ruled the forward out of the meeting with Barca at Anfield and declined to comment on his status for the final match of the Premier League campaign.

"He will not be ready for Tuesday and the rest we will see," said the German after watching his side return to the top-flight summit.

Firmino's absence is a blow to Liverpool, who saw Mohamed Salah suffer a head injury during their vital 3-2 win at St James' Park.

Salah's watched the remainder of the match from the dressing room, but his status for Tuesday and Sunday is also a question.

The 27-year-old has scored 16 goals in all competitions this season, including four in the Champions League. He's also added seven assists between the Premier League and Champions League as he's resumed his role a key member of Liverpool's vaunted attack with Salah and Sadio Mane.

The possibility of missing both Firmino, and Premier League golden boot leader Salah, for the return leg against Barca makes it an even tougher task.

Liverpool require a three-goal victory to have a chance at forcing extra-time and should Barca score a goal at Anfield, the Reds would then need a four-goal win in order to advance to the final at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid against or .

Regardless of the result on Tuesday, Liverpool will head into the final day of the Premier League season with the possibility of taking home their first-ever title in the competition.

The victory over Newcastle took Liverpool two points clear of the reigning champions , with Pep Guardiola's side set to play on Monday against .

If City drop points against the Foxes, Liverpool could win the title with a victory over Wolves at Anfield.