‘Firmino perfect for Man Utd, but they’ll never get him’ - £100m on Kane would be worth it, says Djemba-Djemba

The former Red Devils midfielder is looking for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to bring in another proven frontman, not a Jack Grealish-type playmaker

Roberto Firmino would be “the perfect striker” for , says Eric Djemba-Djemba, but the Red Devils have been told they will “never get him” and should be favouring a move for the likes of frontman Harry Kane over a raid on for Jack Grealish.

Plenty of supposed transfer targets are being mooted for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ahead of the next window.

With United rediscovering their spark in 2020, the expectation is that more funds will be invested in a bid to recapture former glories.

It could be that there is movement from back to front, with all areas of an already star-studded squad set to be assessed.

Djemba-Djemba hopes that the addition of a proven striker will become a top priority for United, with there plenty of useful options on the books of Premier League rivals that could make telling contributions at Old Trafford.

The former Red Devils midfielder told BettingApps.com: “I would love to see one more tinker in the [Ruud] van Nistelrooy mould come in.

“Someone who can score the goals, who can bring everyone into the play and someone who knows the league.

“Unfortunately I think the perfect striker for United is at . Roberto Firmino would be the perfect striker for United, but they will never get him.

“If United were willing to spend so much on [Anthony] Martial, they should definitely go and spend £100m on Harry Kane. He would be worth it.”

Djemba-Djemba would also like to see a raid launched on Serie A giants Napoli for a centre-half that is generating plenty of speculation when it comes to a Premier League move.

The ex- international added: “I would love to see [Kalidou] Koulibaly come into the defence, I think he would make a really big impact on the team.”

While calling for the back four and attacking unit at the Theatre of Dreams to be strengthened, Djemba-Djemba is not convinced that United need to be splashing out on Villa playmaker Grealish as they already have enough quality options in the middle of the park.

He said: “I think that [Bruno] Fernandes and [Paul] Pogba are both a lot better than him, so he would be joining as a substitute.

“He would struggle to start over [Marcus] Rashford, Martial or [Mason] Greenwood as well, but he would definitely be a good signing.

“I think that it’s more important to bring in a world-class striker though.”