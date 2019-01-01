Fiorentina head coach Montella sacked after heavy defeat at home to Roma

A loss to the Giallorossi marked the end for the Italian boss at Artemio Franchi Stadium, as he was relieved of his duties on Saturday

have sacked Vincenzo Montella for the second time after Friday's heavy home loss to left them languishing down in 14th place.

The 4-1 defeat at Artemio Franchi Stadium was La Viola's fifth in six matches, a run that has them in danger of slipping into a relegation battle.

Fiorentina have only managed to pick up two points from a possible 21 in their last seven games, and have only won four of their 17 fixtures in the first half of the 2019-20 campaign.

Montella replaced Stefano Pioli in April but failed to inspire improvement as Fiorentina finished last term without a league win beyond February 17.

The 45-year-old's cause was not helped by the absence of summer signing Ribery, who was suspended for three matches for pushing a linesman before having to undergo ankle surgery.

Montella, a former international, previously led the club for three seasons from 2012 to 2015, masterminding two fourth-place finishes in Serie A before being dismissed.

After short spells in charge at , and , he made his way back to Florence back in April.

Club statement: Vincenzo Montella relieved of duties as Fiorentina coach.



FULL STATEMENT https://t.co/myMbWyBIyw#Fiorentina pic.twitter.com/XrhUOYTtZN — ACF Fiorentina English (@ACFFiorentinaEN) December 21, 2019

Fiorentina said a new head coach would be confirmed "in the coming days".

"The decision was taken following a long and detailed analysis of the team's performances and results," read the club's statement.

"Given the need to rediscover the necessary grit and determination on the pitch and produce an immediate turnaround, the owners and management decided that a change of coach was the best option.

"The club would like to thank Vincenzo Montella for his efforts and commitment in recent months and we wish him every success in the next chapter of his career."

With the winter break now in effect in Italy, Fiorentina will not be back in action until they face at Stadio Renato Dall'Ara on January 6.