How to watch India vs Qatar in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers from India?

India are set to resume their World Cup qualifiers on June 3 against Qatar...

The Indian national team is all set to face Qatar in a 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup joint qualification match at the at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, Qatar, on Thursday.

Igor Stimac's side are currently placed fourth in Group E with three points from five matches. Qatar top the table with 13 points while Oman are hot on their heels with 12. India are nearly out of contention for the top two spots but a third-place finish is well within the reach of the Blue Tigers. That will book them a direct berth in the third round for the 2023 Asian Cup Qualifiers.

Where to watch or stream India vs Qatar in India

The Star Sports network will be broadcasting the match in India on TV.

TV channels Online stream Star Sports 2 SD & HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 SD & HD (Hindi) Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Bengali TV channels Telugu TV channels Star Sports 1 Bangla Star Sports 1 Telugu

Tamil TV channels Kannada TV channels Star Sports 1 Tamil Star Sports 1 Kannada

Can India qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

India started their World Cup qualification run with a narrow 2-1 defeat at the hands of Oman at home, followed by a historic goalless draw against Asian champions Qatar in Doha. In their third and fourth matches, the Blue Tigers managed 1-1 draws against both Bangladesh and Afghanistan and then they suffered a 1-0 defeat against Oman away from home.

They resume their campaign against Qatar on June 3, followed by Bangladesh and Afghanistan on June 7 and June 15 respectively.

Currently fourth in Group E with three points from five matches, India does not stand a chance of qualifying for the next round of the World Cup qualifiers but still have a lot to play for in the remaining three fixtures. If India can finish at least in the third position then they will qualify directly for the third round of the Asian Cup 2023 qualifiers.

Here's how India can finish in the third position.

What happens if India finish fourth or fifth?

If India finish fourth then also they can qualify for the Asian Cup qualifying third round if they finish amongst the four best fourth-placed teams across all groups. The remaining four fourth-placed teams will advance to the Asian Cup qualifying play-off round.

If India finish fifth in the table, then they will have to participate in the Asian Cup Qualifying play-off round.

Indian national team squad and team news

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Dheeraj Singh.

Defenders: Pritam Kotal, Rahul Bheke, Narender Gehlot, Chinglensana Singh, Sandesh Jhingan, Adil Khan, Akash Mishra, Subhashish Bose.

Midfielders: Udanta Singh, Brandon Fernandes, Liston Colaco, Rowllin Borges, Glan Martins, Anirudh Thapa, Pronoy Halder, Suresh Singh, Apuia, Abdul Sahal, Yasir Md, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bipin Singh, Ashique K.

Forwards: Manvir Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Ishan Pandita.

Skipper Sunil Chhetri makes his return as head coach Igor Stimac named a 28-man provisional squad for India's upcoming 2022 World Cup qualifiers which will be held in Qatar.

After traveling to Doha in mid May, the Indian national team had sought to play a practice game against the Philippines. However, the fixture required a clearance from the Health Ministry of Qatar. The team had sent a letter to the concerned authority but could not get the required green light for the fixture to go ahead.

India, earlier in March, played friendlies against against Oman and UAE in Dubai that ended in a 1-1 draw and 6-0 defeat respectively.

Qatar national team squad and team news

Goalkeepers: Saad Al-Sheeb, Meshaal Barsham, Mahmoud Abunada, Salah Zakaria,

Defenders: Musab Khoder, Pedro Miguel, Tarek Salman, Bassam Al-Rawi, Ahmed Suhail, Boualem Khoukhi, Homam Ahmed, Sultan Al-Brake, Abdelkarim Hassan,

Midfielders: Salem Al-Hajri, Assim Madibo, Karim Boudiaf, Khalid Muneer, Abdulaziz Hatem, Youssef Abdel Razaq, Mohammed Waad, Hassan Al-Haydo, Abdullah Abdulsalam,

Forwards: Mohammed Muntari, Almoez Ali, Akram Afif, Ismaeel Mohammad, Ahmed Alaaeldin.

Qatar coach Felix Sanchez named 27 players for the upcoming qualifiers including Almoez Ali and Akram Afif. The team started to train on May 18 in Doha. In March, Qatar played three friendlies, where they won over Luxembourg and Azerbaijan and drew against Ireland.

Following the joint qualifiers, Qatar’s squad will prepare for Gold Cup matches to be played in the United States in July.

