FIFA opens applications for 2022 Qatar World Cup tickets

The first phase of the application process for tickets to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar has opened by FIFA on Wednesday.

FIFA has made a range of ticketing options and pacakges available for fans in the first phase. Fans worldwide will be able to apply for their preferred package and if their application is successful, will be able to witness the sport's grandest event in Qatar later this year.

The first application phase will be open till 8th February 2022 (till 1:00pm Qatar time). In this phase, it doesn't matter when you apply for tickets as the allotment will be done after the window closes.

FIFA will notify fans of whether their application was successful by March 8 following which the fans will have to complete payment.

Interestingly, fans in Qatar will be able to purchase tickets for heavily discounted rates.

The various ticketing packages are:

Individual match tickets - from opening game till final Team specific tickets - for fans who want to watch matches of their favourite team Four stadium tickets - a unique product which lets fans savour the atmosphere in four different World Cup stadiums in Qatar Accessiblity tickets - this provides special facilities and space for disabled and fans with limited mobility

There will be a second application phase after the World Cup draw on April 1 which will be on a first-come-first-served basis.

Given that all the stadiums are within an hour's distance from each other, fans will be able to register for more than one match per day during the ticket sales phase that will follow the draw.

“This is a FIFA World Cup for Qatar, the region and the world, and the products launched today reflect FIFA’s goal of bringing the beautiful game to as many fans globally as possible,” said FIFA’s Secretary General, Fatma Samoura. “It will be a festival of football that will see fans experience the rich culture and history of the region through the platform of football at top-class stadiums and we look forward to bringing people from different cultures together to live football at the FIFA World Cup.”

“The first FIFA World Cup in the Middle East and Arab world will be an extraordinary event and together with our partners, rights holders and other stakeholders, Qatar cannot wait to bring fans together to celebrate their shared passion for football, experience a new culture and enjoy everything that our country and region have to offer,” said Nasser Al Khater, the CEO of the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

Fans can apply for tickets here.