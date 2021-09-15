FIFA 22 ratings: Aguero, Benzema and Suarez headline La Liga's best XI

The trio of stars are among the top players in this year's edition of the EA Sports game

Sergio Aguero, Karim Benzema and Luis Suarez headline the Best XI of La Liga players in FIFA 22.

EA Sports has released their list of the Best XI from La Liga for this year's iteration of the massively popular video game, with all 11 players coming from Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid.

Real Madrid have six players in the XI, with three from Barca and two from champions Atletico.

The La Liga Best XI

In goal is Atletico star Jan Oblak who, with a 91 overall rating, is the highest-rated La Liga player in FIFA 22.

New Real Madrid signing David Alaba (84 overall rating) is joined by his team-mate Dani Carvajal (85) in defence, with the back line rounded out by Barcelona stalwart Jordi Alba (86).

Real Madrid's veteran trio of Luka Modric (87), Toni Kroos (88) and Casemiro (89) make up three-fourths of the Best XI midfield, with Barca's Frenkie de Jong (87) joining them.

Finally, the star attack consists of Aguero (87), Benzema (89) and Suarez (88), who helped fire Atletico to the Liga title last term.

Who are the top rated players outside the 'big three'?

Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid dominate the top of the list of the top-rated players in the game, but other teams' stars aren't far behind.

Villarreal duo Gerard Moreno and Dani Parejo are the top-rated players outside of the "big three," with each securing an 86 overall rating.

Behind them are Real Sociedad stars David Silva and Mikel Oyarzabal, who each have 85 overall ratings.

When does FIFA 22 come out?

This year's edition of FIFA is set to be released on October 1 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Stadia, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

