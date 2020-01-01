FIFA 21 best young forwards: The top 50 strikers and wingers on career mode

Goal looks at all the wonderkid attackers in Career Mode, listing their potential ability, current rating and price in the game

All the biggest signings in history have been attacking players, with Neymar's transfer to shocking the world by more than doubling the previous record fee.

Attacking talent in FIFA 21 is also more expensive than other areas of the field and adding wonderkid forwards may cause you to break the bank.

The best young forwards are very expensive at the start of the game with Joao Felix and Vincius Jr both capable of reaching Lionel Messi's overall rating of 93, and both costing at least £24m.

Erling Haaland's current rating of 84 overall sees him cost over £40m, but cheaper options are available if you look further afield, such as Jeremie Doku of or Red Bull Salzburg's Karim Adeyemi valued at less than £5m.

FIFA 21's new player growth improvements also mean that players can be retrained in new positions, meaning you can turn your fast wingers into strikers or central players or even move players from the left to the right flank or vice versa.

Here are all the best young strikers and wingers in FIFA 21 Career Mode, ordered by their potential rating in the game.

PO. = Position(s)

CR = Current Rating

PR = Potential Rating

VA. = Value

*Clubs listed are the clubs the players are assigned to in FIFA 21 Career Mode, while ages shown are the age at the start of Career Mode

FIFA 21: Best young forwards