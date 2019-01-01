FIFA 20 Scream: Halloween offers on Xbox One, PS4 & Ultimate Team revealed

In true Halloween spirit and to celebrate the season of ghosts and ghouls, EA Sports have introduced Ultimate Scream teams

With FIFA 20 having been released for about a month, EA Sports are introducing an exciting new Ultimate Team (FUT) mode in-keeping with the Halloween spooky spirit.

EA Sports have launched this year's Ultimate Scream team, in-keeping with their launches in and FIFA 18.

Goal brings you everything you need to know about the 'shape-shifting' players, which players are involved in the teams, how to acquire them and more.

What is FIFA Ultimate Scream?

FIFA Ultimate Scream is a promotion run by EA Sports in an October as one of the perks of FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT) mode in the build up to Halloween.

A small selection of players are given a skills upgrade of +1 to their overall rating, in addition to having two of their attributes boosted to 90.

The first team of #FUT20 #UltimateScream has risen, with terrifying permanent upgrades. 🧟 Second team will be available next Friday. #FIFA20 pic.twitter.com/BpoTyCI5Zf — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) October 18, 2019

In true Halloween spirit, the selected Ultimate Scream players are described as 'shapeshifting beasts', as their strengths will alter throughout FUT 20.

Two different attributes for each player will be boosted to a minimum of 90, set to happen during FUT 20.

In addition to improvements to ratings, each Ultimate Scream item comes with a bespoke Halloween-themed design.

FIFA 20 Ultimate Scream squad

A total of 21 players will eventually form the FIFA Ultimate Scream team, they are drawn from a variety of different leagues worldwide.

striker Sergio Aguero is the highest rated of the Week One team, alongside 's Dele Alli and 's Edin Dzeko.

Other players who feature in the first wave of the promotion are Bayern's Thomas Muller, striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic and mainstay James Milner.

You can see the full FIFA Ultimate Scream squad and their FIFA 20 ratings below.

Player Club Position Overall rating Nicolas Otamendi Manchester City CB 85 Alessio Romagnoli CB 86 Marcel Sabitzer CAM 85 Raphael Guerrero LM 85 Bernard LM 84 Deli Alli Tottenham CAM 87 James Rodriguez CAM 88 William Carvalho CDM 86 Thomas Muller CAM 88 William Carvalho Real Betis CDM 86 Edin Dzeko Roma ST 87 Zlatan Ibrahimovic LA Galaxy ST 88 Jesus Navas RM 85 James Milner Liverpool CM 86 Sergio Aguero Manchester City ST 91

When & how can you get FIFA 20 Ultimate Scream players?

FIFA 20 Ultimate Scream players are hidden in packs right now, starting from the promotion's launch on October 18.

FUT gamers can get their hands on these players until November 1, when the promotion ends after Halloween.

How does the FIFA 20 Ultimate Scream upgrade work?

With the latest release, all Ultimate Scream players will receive permanent upgrades which last throughout FUT 20, with each Scream Team player receiving a different combination of upgrades.

Are FIFA 20 Ultimate Scream players tradable?

Ultimate Scream players are tradable, meaning that you get your hands on some if they don't appear in packs.

Users can also acquire them from the Transfer Market, which begins on October 18.

When will Ultimate Scream attribute shifts happen?

The first batch of Scream Team players will be lurking in packs starting from Ultimate Scream until October 25 and through Halloween.

A second team of players will be found in packs from October 25 until the end of the event on November 1.