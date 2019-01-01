FIFA 20

FIFA 20 best kits: The 20 coolest jerseys for FIFA Ultimate Team

With the release of football's biggest video game, which kits should you be looking at for your FUT team?

In the set-up of your FIFA 20 Ultimate team, it's important to make sure your players look stylish.

The new game has heaps of beautiful, bold and bizarre kits to choose for your team.

Goal looks at which FIFA 20 jerseys look the best...

20. Paris Saint-Germain (home)

FIFA 20 PSG GFX

 

19. Leyton Orient (home)

FIFA 20 Leyton Orient GFX

 

18. Monaco (away)

FIFA 20 Monaco GFX

 

17. Leicester City (away)

FIFA 20 kits GFX

 

16. Forest Green Rovers (home)

FIFA 20 kits GFX

 

15. Club Atlas (home)

FIFA 20 kits GFX

 

14. Paris Saint-Germain (away)

FIFA 20 kits GFX

 

13. Rangers (home)

FIFA 20 kits GFX

 

12. FC Porto (third)

FIFA 20 kits GFX

 

11. Real Madrid (away)

FIFA 20 kits GFX

 

10. Bayern Munich (third)

FIFA 20 kits GFX

 

9. Marseille (away)

FIFA 20 kits GFX

 

8. Valencia (away)

FIFA 20 kits GFX

 

7. Liverpool (third)

FIFA 20 kits GFX

 

6. Kaizer Chiefs (home)

FIFA 20 kits GFX

 

5. Barcelona (third)

FIFA 20 kits GFX

 

4. Stevenage (away)

FIFA 20 kits GFX

 

3. Arsenal (away)

FIFA 20 kits GFX

 

2. Roma (away)

FIFA 20 kits GFX

 

1. RB Leipzig (third)

FIFA 20 kits GFX

