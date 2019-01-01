FIFA 19 End of an Era Robin van Persie Squad Building Challenge solutions

The Dutch legend has retired from football so EA Sports are celebrating the Feyenoord striker's career with an amazing Ultimate Team card

Legendary Dutch forward Robin van Persie has officially retired from football, ending his career at though and fans will also have fond memories of the forward and many neutrals will remember his incredible diving header at the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

EA Sports are celebrating RVP's career with a phenomenal End of an Era card on Ultimate Team. The card features an overall of 92 with 83 pace, 90 dribbling, 96 shooting, 84 passing and 88 physicality with the stand out in-game stats being his 91 acceleration, 99 positioning, 93 finishing, 97 shot power, 96 long shots, 99 volleys, 99 penalties, 92 curve, 89 heading and 99 strength.

The card is available in a Squad Building Challenge with five separate squads to submit. To help you out, Goal has found cheap solutions for all of them which can be found below in this guide.

EOE Robin van Persie 1 - The Gunners

Requirements: Minimum number of Arsenal players: 1, minimum squad rating of 84, minimum team chemistry: 80, numbers of players in the squad: 11.

Solution: Danijel Subasic (1,000), Anthony Lopes (4,300), Kamil Glik (2,500), Stephane Ruffier (5,000), Kingley Coman (4,000), Florian Thauvin (6,600), Adrien Rabiot (4,000), Corentin Tolisso (4,200), Franck Ribery (11,500), Mario Balotelli (2,100), Alexandre Lacazette (11,000) (56,200 coins total).

Rewards: One small rare gold players pack of which is the value is unknown but the pack includes six players, all of which are rare and at least five are gold.

EOE Robin van Persie 2 - The Red Devils

Requirements: Minimum number of Manchester United players: 1, minimum squad rating of 84, minimum team chemistry: 80, numbers of players in the squad: 11.

Solution: Bernd Leno (4,800), Juan Mata (2,800), Sokratis (7,000), Aymeric Laporte (8,300), Stephane Ruffier (5,000), Jorginho (6,400), Paulinho (12,500), Oscar (2,900), Anderson Talisca (1,900), Giuliano (1,000), Jonas (5,700) (53,300 coins total).

Rewards: One premium gold players pack which is worth 25,000 coins.

EOE Robin van Persie 3 - Oranje

Requirements: Minimum number of Holland players: 1, minimum squad rating of 84, minimum team chemistry: 80, numbers of players in the squad: 11.

Solution: Gianluigi Donnarumma (1,600), Koen Casteels (1,100), Francesco Acerbi (3,900), Raul Albiol (6,600), Stefan de Vrij (6,200), Axel Witsel (9,600), Pizzi (3,500), Danilo Pereira (3,000), Thorgan Hazard (2,100), Jonas (5,700), Yacine Brahimi (12,500) (56,000 coins total).

Rewards: One mega pack which is worth 35,000 coins.

EOE Robin van Persie 4 - De club aan de Maas

Requirements: Minimum number of Feyenoord players: 1, minimum squad rating of 75, minimum team chemistry: 70, numbers of players in the squad: 11.

Solution: Sam Johnstone (450), Tyler Reid (200), Ahmed Hegazy (500), Mason Holgate (450), Kieran Gibbs (500), Pele (400), Stefan Johansen (950), Yassin Ayoub (1,600), Albert Adomah (350), Jack Grealish (400), Sam Vokes (500) (6,300 coins total).

Rewards: One gold pack which is worth 5,000 coins.

EOE Robin van Persie 5 - Sarı Kanaryalar

Requirements: Minimum number of players: 1, minimum squad rating of 77, minimum team chemistry: 70, numbers of players in the squad: 11.

Solution: Carlos Idriss Kameni (600), Mauricio Isla (500), Serdar Aziz (700), Jeremy Morel (400), Marcal (450), Aminu Umar (400), Arda Turan (550), Emre Akbaba (1,000), Thiago Maia (450), Thiago Mendes (550), Viktor Vasin (400) (6,000 coins total).

Rewards: One premium gold pack which is worth 7,500 coins.