Ferran Corominas scores on his return as FC Goa beat ATK

Three goals in six minutes after the hour-mark livened up the fixture...

beat 2-1 and displaced them from the top of the table in the (ISL) clash on Saturday at the Fatorda Stadium.

The big news from the home camp was that Ferran Corominas, who missed three games due to injury, was back in action. Mourtada Fall was also back in action after serving a suspension.

Unsurprisingly, Goa enjoyed more of the ball from the word go. The possession statistic read 65 per cent in their favour at half-time. However, the Gaurs were unable to manage a single shot on target in this period, whereas ATK managed one.

A good portion of the first half was played on Goa’s right flank, with Jackichand Singh playing a key role in carrying the ball and delivering dangerous crosses into the box. But no player in a Goan shirt managed to get into the right positions, rendering the crosses moot.

Hugo Boumous was at the end of two of Goa’s best chances in the first half. He was unable to keep his shot down after being found unmarked by Brandon Fernandes from the corner. Minutes later, he was at the end of a good cross from Jackichand following a brilliant run on the wing. But the midfielder was unable to get the perfect connection.

Goa finally broke the deadlock from a set-piece. In the 60th minute, a trademark routine saw Brandon deliver a brilliant ball from a free-kick and Fall head it home after outmuscling Agustin Iniguez.

The lead lasted for just four minutes as ATK restored parity from a quick break. Sehnaj Singh played Roy Krishna in through the centre. Fall slid in with a tackle to take the ball away from the striker but Nawaz was unable could only parry the loose ball towards an onrushing Jobby Justin. The substitute scored from close range to make it 1-1.

Just two minutes later, Corominas scored his team’s second by beating Arindam Bhattacharya at his near-post. Boumous played the Spaniard in with a clever pass from the right and the marksman converted with a first-time effort.

Goa were closer to adding a third than ATK were to equalising, with Manvir Singh coming off the bench to trouble the visitors. The score read 2-1 in Goa’s favour when the referee blew for full-time.