Fernandinho missing football and Man City after returning to Brazil

With the season suspended, the veteran midfielder is feeling football's absence, but is enjoying the warmer weather in his homeland

midfielder Fernandinho is "very much missing football" with the season suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Premier League campaign was stopped last month because of Covid-19, which has killed more than 206,000 people worldwide.

Fernandinho, who returned home to with his family, is feeling football's absence during the break.

More teams

"I am very much missing football. Not just the football, but my relationships with my team-mates, with the staff and all the people at the club," he told the club's website.

"I miss arriving at the club in the morning, having a chat with everyone in the kitchen. This is a tough time for everybody, and I am feeling it right now because I am really missing everyone."

City were sitting second – 25 points adrift of – when the Premier League season was stopped.

While Fernandinho is staying in touch with his team-mates, the 34-year-old admitted it is difficult living in isolation, as he misses all aspects of life at the club.

"[I miss] the training sessions, the relationships with team-mates and staff, the time before training you are talking with the physios, sometimes the kitchen after breakfast and even on the pitch before training starts. Everything," he said.

"We live in different ways so now we are just isolated far from everyone. You make some phone and video calls, but it is not the same. It is hard to be honest."

Though some aspects of life are tough right now, Fernandinho is enjoying spending more time with his family and the warmer weather in Brazil.

“Before the lockdown in the UK, I asked for permission to travel to Brazil to spend this difficult time with my family,” Fernandinho said.

Article continues below

“The club allowed me to come and I am here in the North East of Brazil. We took a house over here with some space for the kids as well and we are spending this time here. It is really nice.

“Now we are spending more time with the kids, my wife and family and it is a different situation. Most of the time you are away, and you have to travel, sometimes you just sleep at home two or three days a week because most of the time you are away.

“So now we spend seven days a week at home and you discover a new life. I am enjoying that time. My daughter helped me in the first few days and now my son also helps me. It is the best way to work and to keep happy."