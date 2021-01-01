Fernandes explains how Pogba has made him better as Man Utd star hails 'one of the best players in the world'

The Portuguese playmaker has been a revelation for the Red Devils, but claims working with a French colleague has aided his cause

Bruno Fernandes considers Paul Pogba to be "one of the best players in the world" and says working with the Frenchman at Manchester United has helped to raise his own game.

A 26-year-old Portuguese playmaker has been a revelation at Old Trafford, with a role as club talisman taken on from the moment he walked through the doors in January 2020.

Fernandes is often the man that the Red Devils look to for inspiration, with 36 goals and 22 assists to his name, but there is plenty of talent around him - including a World Cup winner who has rediscovered a spark as part of an exciting midfield unit.

Fernandes has told United's official website of playing alongside Pogba, who can be a divisive figure for some: "My relationship with Paul since the beginning, as I met Paul already in Italy, I already know him with much, much relation but, of course, we have a good relationship.

"I think, on the pitch, there is still to come the best for both of us. We can do much better together. I think we are doing better now because people and players are concerned about who they might mark – we have Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes in the same places, the same pockets. Sometimes it is difficult for players to find who to mark and who to give freedom and so it’s good for the team. That is the best for us because we know we can help the team playing together.

"I think when you play with the best, your best comes out also. For me, playing with Paul, it’s playing with one of the best players in the world. So I think the best of me comes out and it’s helped me to have those kind of qualities.

"I think Paul is one of the players who has a good spirit, good moments in the dressing room. He’s a really funny guy and can always have something good to say to make people laugh."

While the 28-year-old France international appears to be happy for now, questions continue to be asked of his ongoing presence at Old Trafford.

Transfer talk surfaces in each passing window, with this summer expected to be no different.

Pogba is approaching the final 12 months of his current contract and is yet to commit to an extension.

If no fresh terms can be thrashed out, then United will be left with little choice but to cash in on their £89 million ($125m) club-record signing.

Various landing spots have been mooted for Pogba, from Real Madrid to Paris Saint-Germain, but Fernandes and United will be hoping to see him stay put.

That is because, against the backdrop of Super League proposals in Manchester, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has his side in contention this season for a top-four finish and Europa League glory.

