‘Fernandes from another planet & similar to Lampard’ – Man Utd told what they are getting from €55m man by ex-Sporting Boss

Carlos Carvalhal is a big fan of the Portugal international midfielder and claims the 25-year-old is at “another level” to countryman Joao Felix

have landed a player in the Frank Lampard mould with their €55 million (£47m/$60m) signing of Bruno Fernandes, says former boss Carlo Carvalhal, with the international considered to be “from another planet” and “another level” to countryman Joao Felix.

Those at Old Trafford are hoping that the big-money addition can deliver on that billing and slot seamlessly into the fold under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Fernandes certainly appears to tick plenty of boxes for the Red Devils, who have been crying out for more creativity and control in the middle of the park.

More teams

Carvalhal expects the 25-year-old to thrive in English football, with there similarities to be found between his game and that which once saw Lampard become an iconic presence at .

“He is really very good,” ex- and Swansea boss Carvalhal told talkSPORT of Fernandes.

“He is a player from another planet, the planet of Portugal is very small to him in this moment, he’s an extraordinary player.

“Bruno is the best player in the league, he’s miles ahead of the others.

“He is a complete player, and if you ask me to compare Bruno with a player, I will say Frank Lampard.

“Last season was fantastic, he scored 20 league goals, the season before he scored 11 and this season he has eight goals and seven assists, and this is a midfielder, not a winger or an attacker.

“He has very good deliveries in free-kicks, makes very good assists, he’s an athlete. He’s not a number 10, he’s an eight in my opinion, he’s a worker, a box-to-box player.

“He also reminds me of Joao Moutinho, who I had at Sporting. I think Bruno Fernandes is different, because he has more goals, but they have something in common – they understand the game very well. He is very organised, he is always talking.

“He is 25 years old, he is in the Portugal first XI and he would be a fantastic addition in my opinion.”

Carvalhal was slightly surprised to see Fernandes demand such a hefty asking price when departing his homeland, but concedes that is now the way of the world and that United’s latest addition could prove to be a better acquisition than a winner of the prestigious Golden Boy award at .

“About money, I don’t know too much, but when sold Joao Felix to Atletico Madrid for €126m, the fans of Sporting will look to that and think: ‘Come on, €65m is not enough!’” Carvalhal added.

Article continues below

“Bruno Fernandes is another level to Joao Felix in my opinion, but I don’t know if Bruno at 19 years old was the same level as Felix is now.

“But he is a ready player, he’s a complete player.”

Fernandes could be offered the chance to make an immediate impact at United, with Solskjaer’s side preparing to take in a Premier League home date with on Saturday.